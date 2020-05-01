It was truly a terrific year of area boys basketball as the talented players on The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Boys Basketball All-Star Team can attest as they brought their best to the hardwood.
Three members of coach Michael Vaughan’s 23-win Division 1 South Sectional champion Mansfield High team achieved Sun Chronicle acclaim in senior forward Sam Stevens along with junior guard Matt Boen and junior center T.J. Guy.
A trio of Lancer seniors led Norton High to a 19-win season and advance to the Division 3 South Sectional title game. Center Mike Belcher, guard Sean McNichols and forward Colin Cochrane are all recognized as Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
So were a trio of Bombardiers, who helped Attleboro High capture 17 wins and are also honored, led by Hockomock League MVP, senior guard 1,000-point scorer Bryant Ciccio, along with senior center and 1,000-point scorer Qualeem Charles and senior guard Nick McMahon.
Pairs of players from the rosters of Foxboro High and King Philip Regional High, also lend Hockomock League strength to The Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Seniors Brandon Borde, a 1,000-point scorer, and Donald Rogers from Foxboro High, along with Andrew McKinney and Alex Fritz also gain acclaim.
Rounding out the roster of the area’s elite players is Bishop Feehan High junior guard Yden Boucicaut, who not only averaged 14 points per game for the 13-win Shamrocks, but also delivered one of the greatest moments in school history with a court-length drive and buzzer-beating shot to shock Attleboro High.
And few can ever forget the third meeting of the season between Mansfield High and Attleboro High on Feb. 28 in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament, a fever-pitched frenzy for 32 minutes won by the Hornets 54-52 – only after Ciccio’s bulls-eye half-court shot banged off the back of the rim for the Bombardiers.
“I’m very proud of our guys and the efforts that they gave, especially in the second half of the season,” said Vaughan as the Hornets won their second Division 1 South Tournament title over the past three seasons and strung up their eighth straight Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League.
En route to a MIAA Division 1 State Final Four game in Boston at the TD Garden against Lynn English, Mansfield beat the Bombardiers at an SRO James Albertini Gymnasium, beat No. 4 18-win Needham by 21 points in the semifinals and then took a 13-point win over No. 2 seeded, 18-win Brockton in the Division 1 South Tournament title game.
“When our ball movement is good and we move the basketball, we can be a very good team,” added Vaughan. “When we played as a team, even when we had to grind through possessions, we had a lot of guys who could do some different things.”
The Hornets posted an 11-1 record at home (losing only to Division 2 South champion Whitman-Hanson) and produced a 15-game win streak in one stretch.
“Things started to click, we had some matchups in our favor and like I’ve said before, we wanted to be playing our best basketball in March.”
For the Hornets, Sun Chronicle All-Star Stevens averaged 17 points per game, shooting 48 percent from the floor, Boen averaged nearly 15 points per game and collected 187 rebounds, and Guy averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game.
Norton’s Belcher, averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game, Cochrane averaged 17 points and four steals per game, while McNichols averaged 13 points per game and hit 46 3-point shots.
The Bombardiers of AHS boasted two 1,000-point scorers in Ciccio (1,137 career points and an 18-point per game average) and Charles (1,078 career points, averaging 16 points and nine rebounds per game). Joining them is All-Star McMahon, who averaged six points, four rebounds and dished out 121 assists.
A quartet of Hockomock League players round out The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster. King Philip’s Fritz averaged 22 points per game, scoring a career-high 42 against Plymouth South, while McKinney had seven double-doubles on the season, averaging nearly 12 points and eight rebounds per game.
Foxboro’s Borde garnered 1,083 career points, averaging 17 points and five rebounds per game, while Rogers was in double figures in 16 games, averaging 12 points and seven rebounds.
