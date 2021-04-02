Nobody in the Hockomock League won more games than Coach Mike Vaughan’s Mansfield High title-taking Hornets with 15 victories this season.
Meanwhile, nobody in the Catholic Central League won more games than coach Dean O’Connor’s Bishop Feehan High’s 17-win Shamrocks, who cruised to the CCL crown.
Two of the main catalysts for the Hornets and the Shamrocks — Mansfield’s Matt Boen and Bishop Feehan’s Billy Oram — lead the way again among the selections for The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys’ Basketball All-Star Team.
Mansfield’s with 1,000-point scorer Matt Boen and the Shamrocks, with CCL MVP Billy Oram highlight
Boen, a 1,000-point scorer, is accompanied by a trio of Mansfield teammates — Matt Hyland, Brendan Foley and Jack Colby as Sun Chronicle All-Star from the once-beaten Hornets.
The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team also includes Attleboro High senior guard Justin Daniels; Dighton-Rehoboth High’s twin towers of John Marcille and Ryan Ouellette; All-Tri-Valley League selection Josh Coffey of Norton High; North Attleboro High’s inside-outside tandem of George Ladd and Brody Rosenberg; King Philip High’s explosive scorer Will LaPlante; and Bishop Feehan’s Oram, the CCL MVP, along with senior classmates Mike Hutchins and Adam Drummond.
The Hornets won their first 12 games, sweeping the Hockomock League season series with Franklin and with Attleboro, and took a trio of non-league wins in games with Plymouth North, Lowell Catholic and Brookline.
The Hornets led the Hockomock League in scoring at 69 points per game and allowed 50 points or less to eight of its foes.
Boen led the Hockomock League in scoring with a 23.3 point per game average, reaching double figures in 15 games and having seven 30-point-plus games to earn Hockomock League MVP honors.
“We’ve always been about ‘team’, we’ve never been about one guy,” Vaughan said of the necessary contributions of Boen’s teammates. “What about Jack’s (Colby) play? The same with Foley all season. Matt’s (Hyland) been consistent all year, I couldn’t be any prouder of the guys.”
Hyland averaged eight points, five rebounds and five assists while Foley averaged nearly eight points and five rebounds in his first year as a starter. Colby averaged nine points and seven rebounds in prime-time duty.
Dean O’Connor and the Shamrocks won the CCL title at Archbishop Williams, taking their second win over the Bishops in the season’s three-game series — all while the Shamrocks had eight games postponed or canceled.
“I’m very happy with the culture, where we’re at,” O’Connor said of his squad. “This was a fun team to coach, they played hard and they played together.”
The Shamrocks’ Sun Chronicle All-Stars were masterful. Oram averaged 10 points and nine rebounds, with nine double-doubles on the season; Drummond averaged seven points and four rebounds, but also led the team in assists and hit 28 3-pointers; Hutchins averaged nearly 12 points per game, having double figure totals in 15 games and led the team in steals (30).
Daniels, a Bombardiers captain, ranked among the top 10 scorers in the Hockomock League at 15 points per game. LaPlante finished his first varsity season at King Philip as the fourth-leading scorer in the Hockomock League at 16.4 points per game. Ladd averaged 18.7 points and nine rebounds in his third season as a starter at North Attleboro, while Rosenberg averaged 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for the eight-win Rocketeers.
Coffey was the Lancers’ MVP, averaging 16 points and eight rebounds while the 6-foot-5 Marcille (13 points, nine rebounds, five assists per game) and the 6-foot-6 Ouellette (15 points, 10 rebounds per game) were match-up nightmares in leading D-R to nine wins and to the SCC title game.
