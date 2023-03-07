BRAINTREE — The top-ranked Archbishop Williams High boys basketball team proved to be top dog in MIAA Division 3 play Tuesday night, knocking off No. 16 Seekonk High 82-72 in their Round of 16 battle.
The loss ends Seekonk’s season with a record of 13-9. After opening the season 1-6, the Warriors got hot at the right time — with their last loss before Tuesday night coming on Jan. 27.
“They’re the number one seed for a reason,” Seekonk head coach Alex DaLuz aid. “They’re a really good team. It was emotional after the game with the guys with how far we came.
“To start the season 1-6, we went on a really good run and played really good basketball,” DaLuz added. “These kids really played hard and played for each other, a fun group to be around.”
The Warriors trailed by 23 at halftime and cut the deficit to seven in the second half with a minute and a half to go in regulation.
It was the closest Seekonk could get as the Warriors tried to work their way closer with fouls, but came up short.
Seekonk’s Jason Andrews again led the Warriors in scoring with 28 points.
DaLuz pointed to Andrews, along with Kevin Crowe and Jaden Arruda as instrumental in the success of Seekonk this season to help it earn a Round of 16 appearance.
“Jason Andrews was our guy, but our senior captains Kevin Crowe (nine points) and Jaden Arruda (seven points) were excellent leaders. Probably the best leaders I’ve had,” DaLuz said.
“Physically, I had a hard time ever taking them off the court. I’m really going to miss this group. It was a lot of fun.”
