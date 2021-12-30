SEEKONK — Junior Jaden Arruda drained the shot that reverberated throughout the 02771 district Thursday night with a 3-point shot from the deep left corner and 14 seconds remaining as the Seekonk High boys’ basketball team took a heart-stopping 42-38 decision over previously unbeaten Norton High.
The Warriors overcame a 33-29 deficit entering the fourth quarter, as well as a 37-36 deficit with 1:39 to go after the Lancers’ Justin Marando drained a 3-pointer from the left side, resulting in Seekonk avenging a 25-point loss to the Lancers earlier in the season.
But, it was at the defensive end of the court where the Warriors employed a 2-3 zone that took away Norton’s transitional offense and reduced Marando to just three first half field goals.
Seekonk limited Norton to six first quarter points on 3-for-13 shooting and to just five fourth quarter points on 1-for-12 shooting.
“We’ve really emphasized transition defense, they’ve been scoring in the 70’s,” Seekonk coach Alex Daluz said. “And that first game, they ran us out of their gym. We knew that if we got back and really defend and get out on their shooters we’d have a good chance to win.”
The Lancers committed seven uncharacteristic second half turnovers, while misfiring on a one-and-one free throw while facing a 38-37 deficit with 42 seconds left on the clock.
“They slowed us down,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of the Seekonk’s defensive posture. “They turned it into the type of game that they could win — a low-scoring game.
“They’ve done a great job since that first game of the season,” Liberatore added of the Warriors’ progression. “They’ve defined their roles and gotten so much better.”
Seekonk overcame its deficit through three quarters early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore swingman Jason Andrews (19 points, seven rebounds) drove to the basket for two points after a Norton turnover. Kevin Crowe hit a three throw with 3:58 to go to tie the score at 34-all, then Andrews converted an offensive rebound to put the Warriors into a 36-34 lead.
Marando hit the lone shot from the floor by Norton, his second 3-pointer to regain the lead for Norton. But, senior guard Cam Culpan (eight points, five rebounds) hit a shot from atop the free throw arch with 67 seconds left to put Seekonk in front 38-37.
After Norton missed a chance to regain the lead on the one-and-one chance, Arruda hit his 3-pointer from the deep left corner and Andrews added a free throw with 3.6 seconds left for the final four-point margin.
“We need to force turnovers and get the game fast,” Liberatore added. “We’re trying to go man (to man defense) to quicken the pace, they had 27 turnovers in that first game. But, they kept the pace slow and we didn’t shoot it well against their 2-2 (zone defense) and they rebounded the ball well.”
The Lancers gained a 35-point (75-40) win over the Warriors in the first meeting of the season at Norton.
The Lancers, seemingly, were running Seekonk out of their own gym during the first four minutes of the second half, scoring 11 unanswered points to erase a 23-18 halftime deficit.
Marando hit a 3-pointer off of an Andrew Tetreault fee, then center Andrew McGillivary (six points, 12 rebounds) scored four straight points, two at the free throw line to put Norton in front. Then Marando scored twice on drives to the basket after Seekonk turnovers to present Norton with its largest lead of the game at 29-23.
Norton twice had one-point (at 6-5 and 11-10) leads during the first half, but hit on just one field goal over the final four minutes of the second quarter. During that stretch, Andrews scored in low off of an Isaiah Leonard pass, Crowe scored on a drive to the basket and Andrews followed with a three-point play.
“I knew for us to win, we’d have to play a game in the 40’s,” Daluz said. “We can’t run with them in the 70’s. We played at our pace. We’re a different team than where we were three weeks ago.”
Norton resumes its Tri-Valley League schedule Tuesday at Dedham. Seekonk has a non-league game at home against Bishop Stang Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.