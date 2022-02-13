ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team responded to Friday's loss with a down-to-the-wire 57-52 non-league victory over Catholic Memorial High Sunday.
The Bombardiers trailed 30-21 at halftime but doubled up Catholic Memorial 20-10 in the third and held the Knights scoreless over the final 3:30 of the quarter, which proved to be the turning point in the game.
"Defensively, we gave up six threes in the first half. We didn't do a good job closing up on shooters," coach Mark Houle said. "But we were much better in the second half."
Senior Alvin Harrison spearheaded the Bombardiers with 18 points and made all four of his field goals in the final frame. Colin Morais added 10 points and Jaiden Outland nine (including a timely layup to put Attleboro up three with 14 seconds left).
On Tuesday, the Bombardiers (13-5) will travel to play at King Philip.
Norton 60, Dover-Sherborn 49
The host Warriors got 21 points from Justin Marando and another 17 from Jonathan Inozil to upend first-place Dover-Sherborn 60-49 in a South Coast Conference showdown Sunday.
Norton improved to 13-4 with the win while dealing D-S only its second loss of the season. The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Dover.