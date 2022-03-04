ATTLEBORO — A valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter came up just short for the No. 12 Attleboro High boys basketball team on Friday night as the Bombardiers were bounced out of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament by Catholic Memorial High 66-62.
Trailing by 10 to start the fourth quarter of their first-round contest, the Bombardiers kicked off an 11-0 run with a Neo Franco 3-pointer, followed up by a Colin Morais free throw.
With a 3-2 zone pressing defense holding Catholic Memorial in check, the Bombardiers attacked the rim. Alvin Harrison’s drive to the basket led to a bucket and free throw, bringing Attleboro within striking distance at 53-50.
A free throw from Franco and a basket at 4:12 in the fourth quarter by Jake Struminski had the game tied for the first time since the opening tipoff. Both sides traded baskets before a basket from Ryan Higgins and a free throw from Brycen Thompson put the game back to a three-point difference.
With 38 seconds to go, a Jaiden Outland triple fell to tie the game again at 62-62. Needing a stop on the other end and knowing Catholic Memorial had to shoot, the Bombardiers played tight defense on the Knights and knocked the ball loose.
Despite the loose ball, the Knights were able to recover, nearly committing a backcourt violation before kicking the ball to Corey Dolison. From 28 feet out, Dolison sunk a trey to mark the final lead change of the night with 8.6 seconds to go.
The defensive pressure from the Bombardiers was key in bringing the game back eve, playing the length of the court to make it an uneasy possession for Catholic Memorial.
“We changed the tempo a little bit with defense,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “I think that took them out of their rhythm offensively a little bit and kind of put them on their heels a little bit and we were able to rebound a little more. Offensively we executed pretty good and tied it, felt good and at that point the momentum was still with us. At the end of the day they made that one loose ball three-point shot from about 28 feet out.”
A last-ditch effort to tie by the Bombardiers fell short, with Franco missing a contested three. The Knights capped the game off with free throws to make it a two possession game.
In the first half, the Knights had the hot hand, jumping ahead to a 5-0 lead before Attleboro got on the board. By the end of the first quarter, the Bombardiers trailed 14-7, and saw their deficit grow to as much as nine in the second quarter.
Attleboro was able to keep the deficit within single digits entering intermission at 29-22, but a 10-3 start to the third quarter in favor of the Knights had Attleboro fighting to stay within distance.
Catholic Memorial hit six 3-pointers in the third quarter alone as Attleboro grinded out baskets underneath. Entering the final eight minutes, the score was 53-43.
Looking back on the game the pressure that helped slow down the Knights in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, wasn’t an often used defensive scheme. Houle said the plan was to keep the game from turning into a high-scoring affair, but didn’t say if going into the 3-2 zone press was something he was thinking early in the game.
“Going in, our plan was to slow them down because they’re a high-quality, efficient offense,” Houle said. “We didn’t want to get into the 70’s or 80’s, we wanted to stay in the 50’s. That pressure we did was something we occasionally use, it’s not something we did all the time. It worked in that situation and changed the flow of the game, especially in the second half.”
The loss closed the season for Attleboro at 16-7. The season, despite coming up short of goals, is a success, and will mark the end of a storied run for a senior group.
“I’ve known them since they were in 4th grade. I told them we didn’t win the game tonight, but you’re going to win the journey because you’re great young men,” Houle said. “I respect them so much for their teamwork and the friendship they have for each other and everything they represent when they play for Attleboro. ... This team has continued to ball all season. I certainty think it’s a successful season.”
Seniors departing the program due to spring graduation are Evan Houle, Colin Morais (leader with 16 points), Hayden Hegarty (four), Joe Francois-Annivel (seven), Nate Hunter-Evans, Christian Dame, Jake Struminski (13) and Alvin Harrison (seven).