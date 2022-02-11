ATTLEBORO — Encouraged by a 14-9 first-quarter lead against powerhouse Taunton, the Attleboro High boys basketball team suddenly hit an ice-cold shooting stretch in the second quarter, scoring just two points en route to dropping a 52-48 decision to the visiting Tigers Friday night.
Trailing 20-16 at halftime, the Bombardiers rallied back to close within one point after three quarters, having held Taunton’s senior guard Trent Santos, the Hockomock League’s leading scorer with a 26.6 points-per-game average, to eight points to that point.
“The defense played well, and we gave them all that they handle,” AHS coach Mark Houle said, “but we really struggled offensively in that second quarter. But overall our defense was terrific.”
Colin Morais had 20 for the Bombardiers, while Evan Houle scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including four 3-pointers.
Taunton improved to 15-2 while Attleboro fell to 9-6 in the league and 12-6 overall. The Blue Bombardiers host Catholic Memorial Sunday at 1 p.m.
Bishop Feehan 72, Bishop Stang 31
The Shamrocks outscored visiting Bishop Stang 26-10 in a strong second-quarter performance that sent the Shamrocks to a 35-18 halftime lead and a comfortable Catholic Central League victory on Senior Night.
In capturing their third straight victory, the Shamrocks had 12 scorers, led by junior Jack Chabot with 13. Robert Pombriant added 12 and Dylan Capua scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers.
Feehan (6-11) hosts Pilgrim High on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Canton 59, North Attleboro 38
The visiting Red Rocketeers got 12 points apiece from Brody Rosenberg and Givany Carney, but it wasn’t enough as Canton led from start to finish in capturing the Hockomock League victory.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-10 first-quarter lead, then rode a 17-5 second-quarter surge to effectively put the game away by halftime.
North Attleboro (3-11, 3-12), will host Stoughton on Tuesday.
Sharon 64, Foxboro 60
The host Eagles staved off a late Warriors rally and emerged with the Hockomock League victory.
Sharon held a one-point lead at halftime, went up by six at halftime before Foxboro closed the gap to 53-51 after three quarters, but could not hit the big baskets down the stretch.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” said coach Jon Gibbs, “and the kids played really hard, and I’m really proud of how they competed. They played hard enough to win.”
Dylan Gordon and Alex Penders each had 16 for the Warriors (5-8, 6-8), and Ryan LeClair had eight points.
The Warriors will celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday, when they host Oliver Ames.
Milford 65, King Philip 63
The host Scarlet Hawks hit the game-winning shot with just 1.6 seconds left in the contest to earn their first win of the season with a narrow victory over the Warriors.
Milford led 19-10 after the first quarter, then took a 42-29 halftime lead and never surrendered the lead.
Will LaPlante scored 22 for King Philip, while Braeden Sottile added 12. KP (2-12, 4-13) hosts Attleboro on Tuesday.
Dedham 53, Norton 48
Senior Justin Marando scored 16 points but he was the lone Lancer in double figures as host Dedham rallied in the second half to take the Tri-Valley League victory.
Norton jumped out to a 17-11 first-quarter lead before Dedham closed the gap to just three at halftime, moved ahead by a point after three, and parlayed some cold Norton shooting and key turnovers down the stretch to emerge with the victory.
The Lancers (12-4, 10-3 league) take on Dover-Sherborn Sunday at 1 p.m.
Fairhaven 58, Seekonk 56
Trailing 43-31 entering the fourth quarter, the visiting Warriors staged a stirring rally but fell short in the South Coast Conference contest.
Sophomore Jason Andrews led Seekonk with 26 points, while fellow sophomore Lucas Pereira added 12 in the tough-luck loss.
The Warriors fell to 8-9 on the season, and will celebrate Senior Night when they host Somerset-Berkley Tuesday.
D-R 63, Apponequet 42
Kyle Mello tossed in 19 points and Ryan Ouellette added 15 as the visiting Falcons pretty much led from start to finish to cruise to victory in the South Coast Conference game.
D-R jumped out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter, extended its lead to 30-18 at halftime, then held Apponequet to just six third-quarter points to put the game away.
Rian Pontes scored 11 for the Falcons (8-3 league, 11-5 overall), who host New Bedford Tuesday.