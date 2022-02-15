WRENTHAM — Enmeshed in a close game midway through the third quarter, the Attleboro High and King Philip Regional High boys basketball teams had to stop play because of a fire alarm, and when the 30-minute delay was over and the teams and fans returned, the Bombardiers shot lights-out in outscoring the Warriors 14-2 the rest of the quarter on their way to a 69-44 Hockomock League victory Tuesday night.
Attleboro led 31-28 at halftime, and led by five when the alarm went off, halting play, and the Bombardiers outscored KP 31-11 after the break to cruise to victory.
“We did a nice job defensively, especially in the second half,” said AHS coach Mark Houle. “The offense did a nice job of moving the ball around, guys got a lot of touches – but it was definitely a solid second half.”
Senior forward Joe Francoise-Annevil led Attleboro with 17 points, while Jake Struminsky added 14, Neo Franco scored 11 and Evan Houle chipped in 10.
“We played a really good first half,” said KP coach Dave DeStefano, “but the second half we came out flat and couldn’t really answer.”
Senior forward Braeden Sottile scored 16 for the Warriors, while junior Will Laplante added 14.
The Bombardiers, which had topped KP 76-41 back on Jan. 21, improved to 10-5 in the league and 14-5 overall, while the Warriors dropped to 2-13 and 4-14. Attleboro will visit Mansfield on Friday, while King Philip plays a non-league game at Xaverian on Thursday.
North Attleboro 61, Stoughton 50
Senior guard Brody Rosenberg scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and teammate Casey Poirier chipped in nine in the quarter en route to a game-high 25 points as the host Rocketeers topped Stoughton for the second time this season in the Hockomock League contest.
North Attleboro trailed at the end of all three quarters before outscoring Stoughton 24-12 in the final quarter to clinch the victory.
Rosenberg scored 20 points overall and North got solid defense from Gavin Wells, Nate Bennett, and Jack Munley to improve to 4-11 in the league and 4-12 overall, while Stoughton, which lost to North Attleboro by two points on Jan. 21, fell to 6-8 and 7-8.
The Rockeeters will travel to Oliver Ames Friday.
Foxboro 55, Oliver Ames 53
The host Warriors found themselves in a big early hole in the Hockomock League contest but parlayed a big third quarter to finally take the lead on the way to edging Oliver Ames.
The Tigers led 18-7 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime, but Foxboro outscored OA 20-14 in the third quarter and held off the Tigers the rest of the way.
Junior Alex Penders tallied a career-high 30 points, while senior Dylan Gordon added 14 for the Warriors, who improved to 6-8 in the league and 7-8 overall. Oliver Ames, which led the Davenport Division despite entering the game with a 7-7 league record, fell to 8-11 overall.
Foxboro will visit Stoughton for a makeup game on Wednesday.
Taunton 56, Mansfield 46
Mansfield boys basketball lost to Taunton Tuesday night in a 56-46 score.
The loss moves the Hornets to 13-5 on the season, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Leading Mansfield in scoring was Matt Hyland with 17 points. Trevor Folei had a double-double, scoring 10 points with 10 rebounds as the only other Hornet in double-digits for scoring.
Mansfield will next play Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., taking on Milford at home.
St. Mary’s (Lynn) 73, Bishop Feehan 55
The Shamrocks (7-12) lost in the semifinal round of the CCL Cup.
Bishop Feehan had the game within four at 18-14 through the first quarter but were unable to bring it any closer, entering halftime down 40-24. St. Mary’s held the difference to about 12 points through the second half.
Leading in scoring for Bishop Feehan were Jack Chabot and Cooper Snead, each with 15 points. Robert Pombriant added eight rebounds and six points.
The Shamrocks next play Thursday night against Austin Prep in CCL Cup consolations.
Norton 54, Dover-Sherborn 41
Norton clinched a share of the TBL Small Championship and improved to 14-4 after trailing 25-19 at halftime. The Lancers gained a small lead in the third at 38-35, and pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Justin Marando had 18 points to lead the Lancers, scoring nine of his points in the final quarter. Marquis Pina had nine points.
Norton will next play on Thursday against West Bridgewater on the road at 6:30 p.m.
Somerset Berkley 71, Seekonk 46
Somerset-Berkley led 17-15 after the first quarter, then outscored host Seekonk 27-4 in the second quarter and never looked back in the South Coast Conference win.
Sophomore Jason Andrews led Seekonk with 15 points. The Warriors (8-10, 4-7 SCC) host Wareham Thursday.
Upper Cape RVT 72, Tri-County 44
The Cougars fell to 2-18 on the season despite 13 points apiece from Jad Jaber and Christian Fantaisa. Tri-County next plays on Wednesday against Diman RVT at at 6:30 p.m.