MILFORD — The Attleboro High boys basketball team had a potential game-winning shot bounce off the rim and fall away in the final seconds as the Bombardiers came up short, 44-43, at Milford High Friday night.
“We were down two with 45 seconds left,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “They worked the shot clock and we got a late steal, and with about six seconds (left in regulation), we went for it. We attacked the rim, kicked out the ball and we just missed it.”
The tough loss brought mixed results for Attleboro, which is fighting for an MIAA tournament berth.
“The good thing is that, defensively, we did pretty good,” Houle said. “Holding a team to 44 points, there’s some benefits there. Offensively, we really struggled. We couldn’t find and rhythm tonight. We just really struggled tonight.”
The Bombardiers (9-7) were led by Jaiden Outland’s 15 points. Justin Hanrahan was key for Attleboro on both the offensive and defensive ends, finishing with 12 points.
Attleboro next plays on Tuesday at King Philip.
Franklin 56, King Philip 38
FRANKLIN — The Warriors never led in their loss to slip to 8-7 on the season.
“We got some good looks offensively, but the shots weren’t falling,” King Philip coach Dave Destefano said. “Defensively, we need to show some more effort and commit.”
The Warriors were led by Grant Kinney’s 13 points. Tommy Kilroy added 11 and Tommy McLeish had 10. King Philip hosts Attleboro on Tuesday.
Taunton 50, North Attleboro 37
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers remained winless at 0-13 with the Hockomock League loss at home.
North Attleboro’s Jack Munley had a team-high 10 points. North plays again on Tuesday, hosting Milford.
Seekonk 52, Joseph Case 44
SWANSEA — Seekonk won its season-high third in a row to even its record at 8-8.
The Warriors’ Jason Andrews led all scorers with 23 points while Kevin Crowe added 11 points.
Seekonk hosts Fairhaven on Tuesday.
Wareham 66, Dighton-Rehoboth 57
DIGHTON — The Falcons were unable to rally from a four-point halftime deficit against the Vikings, ranked second by the MIAA in Division 4.
The Falcons trailed by 10 at halftime before closing within seven points late in the game, but could Wareham held on for the win.
D-R was led by Jordan Dietz’s 20 points and Kyle Mello added 12. The Falcons (5-9) host Apponequet on Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 68, Arlington Catholic 64
ARLINGTON — The shorthanded Shamrocks were able to pull out the close win to cap its Catholic Central League schedule.
“Good road win down a few guys with illnesses,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “We had some guys step up and contribute off the bench and some regulars pick up the scoring.”
Feehan trailed 37-31 at halftime, but a big third quarter gave Feehan a 54-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Jack Chabot had a game-high 28 points for Feehan (9-5) and Dylan Capua added 23 points.
Feehan plays on Tuesday, hosting Cardinal Spellman.