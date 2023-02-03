MILFORD — The Attleboro High boys basketball team had a potential game-winning shot bounce off the rim and fall away in the final seconds as the Bombardiers came up short, 44-43, at Milford High Friday night.

“We were down two with 45 seconds left,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “They worked the shot clock and we got a late steal, and with about six seconds (left in regulation), we went for it. We attacked the rim, kicked out the ball and we just missed it.”