ROXBURY — The Attleboro High boys basketball team faded over the second half in its 72-43 loss to Catholic Memorial High on Sunday.
The Knights held a 36-22 halftime lead after the Bombardiers had a second quarter scoreless run that allowed CM to build a 14-point lead at the break.
“They kept shooting well in the second half and took it to us,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “We had some opportunities, but went scoreless for six minutes. The ball just wouldn’t go in. We had some good looks, but just weren’t able to capitalize on them.”
The Knights pulled away in the third quarter to enter the final quarter up 58-35,
“We played well in the first half, but we ran out of gas in the second half,” Houle said. “I thought our physical play was pretty good in the first half. We had been talking about that, being more physical and being able to knock down shots.
“They gave us some opportunities to hang around, we were running with them fine,” Houle added. “In the second half, their transition offense got rolling a little bit and we continued to struggle.”
Jaiden Outland was the lone scorer in double digits for Attleboro with 13 points.
The Bombardiers (4-3) play Tuesday at Oliver Ames.
Bishop Feehan 67, Natick 34
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks’ Cooper Snead scored a team-high 20 points in the non-league road win Sunday.
Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor credited a smothering defense in helping the Shamrocks move the ball well on offense without pressure.
Bishop Feehan’s Dylan Capua had 15 points, with 12 coming in the second half. Brett McCaffrey also added 14.
“The story of the day was our defense,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “We did a really good job just pressuring the ball in the passing lanes.”
The Shamrocks (4-3) return on Wednesday to host Walpole.