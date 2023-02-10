ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team held off a resurgent Taunton High squad for a 60-58 Hockomock League win Friday night to earn its 11th win and clinch a spot in the MIAA postseason.
A Spencer Sherck charge with under a minute to go swung the momentum in Attleboro’s favor, giving the Bombardiers the ball and a chance to expand on its 58-57 lead. Two free throws by Hayden Crowley gave Attleboro the necessary to clinch the win.
The Bombardiers led 32-24 at half and took a 48-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We played really well until the last three minutes,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “The wheels fell off.”
Michael Beverly led the Bombardiers in scoring with 19 points. Jaiden Outland added 12. The Bombardiers (11-7) play again on Tuesday, hosting Franklin.
Milford 82, King Philip 66
WRENTHAM — Milford led 40-30 at halftime and expanded its lead to 67-47 after three quarters.
Defensive issues plagued the Warriors (8-9) while Will Laplante sparked the KKP offense with 20 points. Jack Assini added 13 and Tommy Kilroy chipped in 11.
King Philip plays on Sunday at Xaverian Brothers.
Franklin 67, North Attleboro 49
FRANKLIN — The winless Rocketeers trailed 31-15 at halftime and never threatened in the second half.
Jonnie Obuchowski and Jack Munley each had nine points for North (0-16), which plays Tuesday, hosting King Philip.
Dover-Sherborn 76, Norton 59
NORTON — The Lancers went into the fourth quarter tied at 49-49, but couldn’t contain Dover-Sherborn in the home loss.
D-S went on a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter, sinking the Lancers late. Marquise Pina led Norton with 23 points and Kevin Marinilli added 20.
Norton (8-8) and plays Tuesday at Millis.