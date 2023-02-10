ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team held off a resurgent Taunton High squad for a 60-58 Hockomock League win Friday night to earn its 11th win and clinch a spot in the MIAA postseason.

A Spencer Sherck charge with under a minute to go swung the momentum in Attleboro’s favor, giving the Bombardiers the ball and a chance to expand on its 58-57 lead. Two free throws by Hayden Crowley gave Attleboro the necessary to clinch the win.