DURFEE — The Attleboro High boys basketball team could not connect from the floor to fall on the road to Durfee High, 58-44, on Monday.
Attleboro trailed 13-11 after the first quater and 24-20 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Durfee led 36-30 and then outscored Attleboro 22-14 in the final eight minutes.
“Offensively, we struggled,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said “We struggled all night shooting, inside and out. We never really got a good flow during the course of the game and they pretty much had the lead from the beginning.”
Leading the Bombardiers in scoring was Jaiden Outland with eight points. Attleboro (12-8) hosts Bishop Feehan on Wednesday.
Hanover 72, King Philip 64
SOMERSET — King Philip lead 42-37 at halftime, but was unable to hold on the rest of the way.
The Warriors scored just six points in the third quarter as Hanover pulled ahead. Leading KP was Will Laplante with 20 points. Grant Kinney and Tommy McLeish each added 10 points for the Warrirors (9-12).
Mansfield 71, Hingham 50
MANSFIELD — The Hornets cruised behind 15 points from JT Veiking while Chris Hoill added nine points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Caden Colby had 12 points for Mansfield (19-2), which plays Archbishop Williams on Wednesday.
Weymouth 58, North Attleboro 49
WEYMOUTH — Coming off their first win of the season, the Rocketers took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, but could not hang on.
North Attleboro led 22-8 after the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime. Entering the fourth quarter, the Rocketeers led 41-38 but faded in the final minutes.
Leading North (1-19) in scoring was Givani Carney with 17 points. Jonnie Obuchowski scored 16 points.