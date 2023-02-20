DURFEE — The Attleboro High boys basketball team could not connect from the floor to fall on the road to Durfee High, 58-44, on Monday.

Attleboro trailed 13-11 after the first quater and 24-20 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Durfee led 36-30 and then outscored Attleboro 22-14 in the final eight minutes.