ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers scored 22 points in the second quarter of their boys basketball game Friday night against the zone defensive pressure of Stoughton High, and then tallied 25 second-half points against the man-to-man pressure exerted by the Black Knights.
Once again, the balance of the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team and its unselfishness in sharing the ball delivered a hard-fought 59-53 victory in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
“We shot the ball well in the second quarter and we were getting more paint touches,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers taking a 34-19 advantage at halftime and then extending the margin to 41-23 during the third quarter. “We worked really hard adjusting in the second quarter and our defense in the second quarter was terrific.”
Senior guard Bryant Ciccio accounted for 23 AHS points, hitting four 3-point field goals, while collecting four assists.
Senior center Qualeem Charles delivered a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while senior guard Tim Callahan added 11 points, hitting a trio of trifectas and dishing out six assists.
Meanwhile, senior guard Nick McMahon totalled eight assists and senior forward Lorenzo Wilson added four points and four rebounds.
“They (Stoughton) changed up and went man (defense) and they played terrific,” Houle said of the Black Knights, who reduced that 18-point gap to six points at 57-51 with two minutes left in the game after senior guard Myles Powell (17 points) hit his third 3-pointer.
Attleboro was limited to merely six points in the fourth quarter, all by Ciccio, who delivered a big drive to the basket with just over four minutes left for a 57-46 lead, then knocked down a foul-line jumper with 1:30 remaining for a 59-51 lead.
“They forced us into a lot of things (in the second half) that we weren’t comfortable with,” Houle said. “We weren’t comfortable against the zone in the first quarter. It took us a while and we really never felt comfortable against their man.”
The Bombardiers shot 7-for-13 from the floor in the third quarter, while Charles scored six points and both Callahan and Ciccio hit 3-pointers. Moreover, AHS had assists on five of its field goals.
That movement of the ball resulted in AHS having assists on five of its six first quarter field goals and on six of its seven second quarter field goals.
Powell scored 10 of hits points during the fourth quarter for Stoughton, which gained ground and confidence by shooting 9-for-14 in the third quarter.
“They have some terrific athletes and they defended really hard,” Houle added. “A possession or two either way, with a six-point lead and we didn’t lose our composure as a team.”
Stoughton scored the first seven points of the game, while AHS did not gain its first lead (at 12-11) until Ciccio (from McMahon) and Callahan (from Ciccio) hit trifectas with a minute left.
AHS actually trailed 15-14 early in the second quarter when Wilson scored in low (from Callahan), Callahan hit a 3-pointer (from McMahon) and McMahon hit a 3-pointer (from Ciccio) to put the Bombardiers in front. AHS then outscored Stoughton 9-0 over the final two minutes of the first half with Ciccio having seven of those.
“We moved the ball well, it’s not like we didn’t move it well in the second half, but their defensive intensity was really good,” Houle said, the Bombardiers taking a 2-0 record to Durfee Monday.
