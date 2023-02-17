ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team committed 14 turnovers, but it didn’t come back to hurt as the Bombardiers defeated North Attleboro High 56-45 on Friday night.
Attleboro led 14-6 after the first quarter and 29-15 at halftime to set the tone for the second half.
“Our focus today was just on us,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “I thought, defensively at times, we did a really good job with full-court pressure, trying to speed them up a little bit. On the offensive end, we weren’t as focused as I would have liked.”
North Attleboro showed life in the third quarter with a 19-14 scoring edge, but the Bombardiers maintained a 10-point difference the rest of the second half.
Jaiden Outland had 12 points to lead Attleboro and Justin Hanrahan added 10 points. North was led by Derek Maceda’s 16 points and Chase Frisoli’s 14.
Attleboro (12-8) plays Monday at Durfee while North Attleboro (0-18) plays Sunday against Marshfield at Weymouth High.
Norton 72, West Bridgewater 59
NORTON — Marquise Pina exploded for 31 points as the Lancers punched their ticket to the postseason.
Norton led 40-27 at halftime and held on the rest of the way.
Kevin Marinilli added 15 points for the Lancers (10-8) who play Seekonk on Wednesday.
Foxboro 52, Oliver Ames 31
EASTON — Alex Penders tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Warriors to go with four blocked shots.
“Our defense was outstanding,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We were completely focused from the beginning.”
The Warriors (12-8, 8-8) return to action on Monday at Dighton-Rehoboth.
Seekonk 71, Somerset-Berkley 65
SOMERSET — Junior Jason Andrews poured in 35 points in the Warriros’ win.
Seekonk limited the Raiders to one shot each possession down the stretch to win for the 10th time in 12 games after starting the season 1-6.
The Warriors host Norton Wednesday in their final game of the regular season.
Mansfield 61, Canton 39
MANSFIELD — Senior JT Veiking poured in 18 points as the Hornets clinched their 12th Hockomock League title in 14 years after going 14-2 in league play this season.
Mansfield (19-2, 14-2) returns to action on Monday at home against Westford Academy.
Taunton 71, King Philip 57
TAUNTON — It was a tale of two halves for the Warriors.
After leading 33-23 at the half, King Philip’s defense unraveled as the Warriors were outscored 31-10 in the third quarter.
Warriors senior Tommy Martorano and junior Tommy McLeish both scored 11 points apiece in the loss.
King Philip faces Hanover on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 55, Greater New Bedford 40
NEW BEDFORD — Kyle Mello scored 25 points as the Falcons had three players in double figures, and hit 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
The Falcons close out their regular season Monday against Foxboro.