ATTLEBORO — In its last dance at AHS Large Gymnasium, the Attleboro High boys basketball capped its home schedule with a 67-42 win over Durfee High on Monday, coming back from a first-quarter deficit to run away with the win.
Playing off the energy of a near-capacity crowd at the AHS Large Gym, Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said it was great to see on a night where his boys played great from start to finish.
“The energy in here was awesome. I think a lot of the kids knew the impact of the game, and they really played well for 32 minutes.” Houle said.
The sendoff for the gym, and the energy it brought, was a perfect way to cap off a storied 60-year run at home.
Attleboro battled a deficit through the first quarter, allowing the first five points of the game, but kept the Hilltoppers within arm’s reach through the first eight minutes as the Bombardiers got settled in a loud and packed gym.
By the end of the first quarter, it was 18-14 in favor of Durfee, but two scores early in the second quarter saw Attleboro (15-6, 10-6 Hockomock play) take a lead it never surrendered.
A Colin Morais score and a Jaiden Outland second-chance opportunity went down for a three, putting Attleboro ahead 19-18. Neo Franco and Outland followed up with baskets near the midway point of the frame and an jake Struminski three-point-play followed a triple to make it a 30-21 game.
Attleboro’s Outland and Morais again found the basket from beyond the arc before the halftime horn, giving AHS a firm 36-23 lead at the intermission.
Adjusments at the break saw Attleboro tighten up on defense, trying to limit Durfee’s quickness that was able to get it ahead in the first eight minutes.
“Locking in on defense was very important,” Houle said. “(Durfee’s) quickness getting to the basket was really hurting us early in the game. ... We definitely did a better job defensively in the beginning of the third quarter, and we started pulling away.”
Coming out of the break, AHS poured it on, seeing its lead shrink to as much as 12 in the third quarter. Baskets from Hayden Hegarty, Joe Francois-Annivel and a triple from Outland helped add to a lead that grew as time progressed.
By the end of the third quarter, Attleboro had a stranglehold on the game at 52-33, with transition offense and second chance baskets helping pave the way.
“Transition offense was awesome,” Houle said. “When we rebounded, they were sending extra guys to the basket (to try and stop us). That was a big part of the game as well.”
The Bombardiers had an 8-2 run through the fourth quarter as the bench emptied, with Nate Hunter-Evans hitting a three for the final score for the Bombardiers, sending the student section into a frenzy.
Outland led the way for Attleboro with his 18 points — 12 coming from beyond the 3-point line. Morais tallied 15 points and Jake Struminski added eight points.
Prior to tip off, the school recognized all former coaches and players in attendance, citing their contributions to the program during their time in helping to build the program into what it is today.
Bombardiers’ assistant coach Tom Houle was presented a game ball prior to the tipoff for his lifelong dedication to area basketball and the school.
“ ‘The Pound’, as we call them (the student section), coming in on a week off, it was great to see,” Mark Houle said. “The alumni that came out, I was blown away by the amount of former players that came back today. That was really touching, it was a tribute to all the people who came out tonight all the memories they have in this gym.”
Next up for AHS is a tilt against North Attleboro (4-13) on Wednesday, in North Attleboro. Tipoff for the cross-town rivalry season finale will come at 6:30 p.m.