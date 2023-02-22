ATTLEBORO — Sparked by Jaiden Outland’s game-high 19 points, the Attleboro High boys basketball team capped its regular season with a 72-47 thumping of crosstown rival Bishop Feehan High Wednesday night.
Neo Franco added 16 points for the Bombardiers, ranked No. 23 in MIAA Division 1 play, as they improved to 13-9 and remained a lock for the postseason. The Shamrocks, ranked No. 18, fell to 10-9, but are bound for the MIAA tourney as well.
Feehan opened with the game’s first basket, but the Bombardiers took little time to get going in the first quarter. Trailing 8-4, the Bombardiers ran off a 10-0 run to take a 14-8 lead it would not relinquish.
The closest Feehan came to pulling the difference back in the first half was six points with Attleboro ahead at halftime 34-28.
“We just got overwhelmed,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “Their defense, we had trouble guarding them off the dribble, and in the first half, they were kind of getting what they wanted offensively. We weren’t getting good opportunities. They stopped us from doing what we wanted offensively. Attleboro played a very good game.”
Transition offense worked well for Attleboro, which capitalized on several Feehan turnovers in its 10-0 run in the first quarter.
“There was some things in the transition offense I thought was really good, but it starts with boxing out and physical rebounding,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “We got some good transition offense and taking the ball to the basket, I thought the physicality was there tonight. We weren’t going to be denied.”
Feehan came out shooting in the second half, with Jack Chabot hitting a quick 3-pointer, and getting another score from Cooper Snead to pull the deficit to one. Snead finished with team-high 15 points for Bishop Feehan.
“I thought we came out just a little flat,” Houle said. “They came out and got the first baskets and cut into it. We reestablished the defense and started getting transition baskets again.”
An Attleboro trey got things back into motion for the Bombardiers and from there, the difference was a possession or more. A 13-0 run to cap the third sank the Shamrocks’ chances of a comeback as Attleboro rode the hot hand through the fourth quarter.
The Attleboro scoring was capped by a pair of baskets from seniors Zyeem Charles and Michael Alphonso to put the exclamation point on the win. On Senior Night, with Spencer Sherck, Michael Beverly, Justin Hanrahan, Nathan Hodson and Outland (all starters) also getting recognized for their efforts, Houle said his boys came out and played strong in what could potentially be their final home match of the season.
“I thought our seniors really came out tonight,” Houle said. “They had a will to win and they wanted to take it to them tonight. They performed terrific.”