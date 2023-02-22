ATTLEBORO — Sparked by Jaiden Outland’s game-high 19 points, the Attleboro High boys basketball team capped its regular season with a 72-47 thumping of crosstown rival Bishop Feehan High Wednesday night.

Neo Franco added 16 points for the Bombardiers, ranked No. 23 in MIAA Division 1 play, as they improved to 13-9 and remained a lock for the postseason. The Shamrocks, ranked No. 18, fell to 10-9, but are bound for the MIAA tourney as well.