ATTLEBORO — The first round of the ‘City Rivalry’ in boys basketball belongs to the Bombardiers of Attleboro High.
AHS notched its fourth straight victory on the hardwood of its crosstown rival Bishop Feehan High with a 68-67 double-overtime win Tuesday night at McIntyre Gymnasium.
The Bombardiers pulled off the big comeback on the strength of a pair of free throws by senior Jaiden Outland with two seconds remaining in the second extra four-minute session.
Playing before a packed house, the Bombardiers and Shamrocks engaged in a classic rivalry game for the final four minutes of regulation and both extra sessions.
“We talked about it, in the second half, being more physical,” AHS coach Mark Houle said. “We came back, hit some 3’s (11), guys came off the bench — we just tried to continue what we were doing on offense within the flow of the game.”
The Bombardiers trailed by as many as 12 points at 26-14 during the first half and by 13 points at 44-31 entering the fourth quarter.
However, AHS powered its way to 24 fourth quarter points with junior guard Neo Franco scoring nine points, while both Hayden Crowley and Outland had seven apiece.
The fifth trifecta of the game by Crowley with 43.8 seconds left in regulation knotted the score at 55-all. A pair of Shamrock possessions, including one with 4.5 seconds left, were unable to deliver go-ahead points.
Attleboro never led during regulation time, trailing 51-43 with three minutes left, but 3-point field goals by Franco and Crowley pulled the Bombardiers to within 51-49 with just under two minutes left.
“They were putting us on the boards quite a bit for second chances,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said. “We did enough to win, I’m disappointed that I couldn’t get our guys to execute some things the end there. We also did a lot of good things. There was a lot of situational stuff that we can learn from.”
Crowley, the Bombardiers’ 6-foot-2 sophomore, hit six 3-pointers overall and totaled 19 points, while Franco garnered 18 with six rebounds and Outland finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
“Bishop Feehan’s defense was very good, their physicality was the difference early,” Houle said.
Attleboro shot just 4-for-12 from the floor in the first quarter and didn’t make a field goal for the first five minutes of the second quarter.
The Shamrocks hit on five of seven 3-point shots in the first quarter, making eight of 12 shots overall with Snead and Capua each hitting a pair. However, the Shamrocks were limited to eight second quarter points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Senior forward Cooper Snead (14 points, four rebounds), senior guard Dylan Capua (14 points, four assists) and senior guard Jack Chabot (14 points, seven rebounds) paced the Shamrocks.
In the first overtime session, Crowley and Spencer Sherck hit 3-pointers to put AHS in front 61-55. A drive by Rogers Adams and a 3-pointer by Snead brought the Shamrocks back to within one with a minute left.
Franco gave AHS a 63-60 lead with a fadeaway jumper from the right side with 23 ticks left, but Chabot drained a 3-pointer for Bishop Feehan with 10.4 seconds left to knot the score and force more playing time.
In the second overtime, the Bombardiers gained a 66-65 lead on the first half of an Outland free throw with 2:35 to go, but Bishop Feehan regained the lead at 67-66 with 53 seconds to go on a power post up move on the left by senior Dante Bruschi.
The Bombardiers were unable to score off of a pair of Shamrock turnovers, but Bishop Feehan was unable to retake the lead.
“We did enough to come back,” Houle said. “Everybody made big plays.”
The Bombardiers (4-1) resume their Hockomock League schedule at home Friday against King Philip, while the Shamrocks (3-2) play the second of four straight home games, a Catholic Central League game against Archbishop Williams. Both the Bombardiers (3 p.m. against Catholic Memorial) and Shamrocks (5 p.m. against Natick) have Sunday non-league matinees.