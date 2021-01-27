CANTON — After surrendering 14 3-point field goals to Canton High on Monday, the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team picked up on the defensive end against Canton High Wednesday, allowing the Bulldogs merely four treys in a 52-48 win between the Hockomock League rivals.
Evan Houle scored his lone points of the game by hitting two free throws with 18 seconds remaining, to provide Attleboro (4-2) with its final four-point margin of victory.
Sophomore center-forward Trevor White delivered a career-best 21 points to go with 11 rebounds.
Attleboro and the Bulldogs were deadlocked at 24-all at halftime before the Bombardiers took a 36-35 edge into the fourth quarter. White scored five points in the final session, while senior guard Justin Daniels scored give points with a 3-pointer.
“It was a team effort,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said of Alec Eaton hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, Jake Struminski scoring four fourth quarter points and Christian Dame playing with energy at both ends of the floor.
Canton employed multiple zone defenses and a half-court press, “which disrupted our flow,” Houle said.
Attleboro has a weekend home-and-away series with King Philip. Attleboro will host the Warriors for a doubleheader on Saturday with the boys’ game at noon, followed by the girls’ game. On Sunday, the scene shifts to Wrentham where the boys’ teams meet at 1 p.m., followed by the girls’ game.
Bishop Feehan 85, Cardinal Spellman 40
BROCKTON — The Shamrocks reeled off their 10th straight win in a Catholic Central League rout of Cardinal Spellman.
The Shamrocks produced 30 points in the second quarter to gain a 53-17 lead by intermission.
Five players scored in the surge with senior guard Yden Boucicaut posting 15 of his 17 first-half points over those eight minutes. By halftime, the Shamrocks had knocked down seven of their 10 3-pointers.
Mike Hutchins added 14 points, Billy Oram 11 and junior Colin Sheeran scored a career-high 11 points for Feehan.
Hutchins hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter to put Feehan in front. Alltold, 11 players contributed points.
The Shamrocks (10-1) will seek to avenge their lone loss of the season Friday at Archbishop Williams.
