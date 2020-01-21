SHARON — The Bombardiers of Attleboro High relied on their defensive energy to create points in an 81-61 Hockomock League victory over Sharon High Tuesday.
Attleboro (10-2) moved within one win of qualifying for the Division 1 South Sectional by limiting Sharon to merely nine first quarter points and to just 17 points over the first 16 minutes.
“We played with a lot of energy at the defensive end and we got the ball to the open spots for open looks at the basket at the other end,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers, who held a 36-17 lead at halftime.
Nine players scored for the Bombardiers as Qualeem Charles had 12 of his 20 points during the second half. Bryant Ciccio hit two of the Bombardiers’ six 3-pointers in the game to finish with 19, while Tim Callahan added 11.
The Bombardiers visit once-beaten Franklin Friday.
Mansfield 60, Stoughton 38
SHARON — The Hornets used a 33-point second half to fend off Stoughton the Hockomock League win, qualifying for the Division 1 South Sectional.
The Hornets (11-2) held a 27-20 halftime lead and took a 40-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Matt Boen accounted for 17 points, seven steals, seven assists and five rebounds for Mansfield, while Sam Stevens scored 12 points and had six rebounds.
Stoughton forced the Hornets into committing 20 turnovers.
Boen was one of six Hornets to score points in a 20-point fourth quarter, while Chris Hill had four points. The Hornets host Taunton Friday.
Franklin 67, Foxboro 61
FOXBORO — The Warriors were unable to overcome a 34-31 halftime deficit and a 50-45 gap after three quarters to drop their Hockomock League contest.
Donald Rogers hit two of Foxboro’s six 3-point field goals and led the Warriors with 14 points. Kevin Gallagher added 11 points, Brandon Borde 10 and Will Morrison also had 10 with a pair of trifectas.
Chris Edgehill tallied 16 points for Franklin, while Braeden Sullivan had 15 points. Foxboro hosts North Attleboro Friday.
Norton 72, Millis 39
MILLIS — Josh Coffey came off the bench and scored a career-high 21 points to lead all scorers as Norton ran away with the Tri-Valley League victory, the Lancers’ first win away from the Larry Larocque Gymnasium this season.
Sean McNichols added 18 points. J.P. Lander directed traffic as the point guard for the Lancers, who claimed a 37-15 halftime lead and added to it with eight different players scoring points.
Norton (8-3, 7-2) is in second place in the TVL and will host division-leading Medway (10-1) Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 50, Old Rochester 44
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons limited Old Rochester to merely one fourth quarter point in winning the South Coast Conference game. Oddly enough, Old Rochester held a 28-21 lead at the half and took a 43-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
A 3-point field goal by senior Shane Mello with a minute left boosted the Falcons’ lead to 49-44.
John Marcille tallied 17 points for D-R, scorning nine during the third quarter to keep the Falcons within range. Ryan Ouellette added nine points and Pat Palazzi eight. The Falcons (7-4) continued their quest for a post-season berth Friday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Fairhaven 59, Seekonk 39
FAIRHAVEN — The Blue Devils used a surge over the final two minutes of the first half and first three minutes of the second half to win the South Coast Conference game.
Fairhaven had seven players score five points or more in the game. Fairhaven scored the final six points of the second quarter to take a 26-19 lead at intermission and then scored the first eight points of the third quarter.
Seekonk held just a two-point deficit (11-9) after the first quarter.
Elijah Leonard and Kyle Blanchard paced Seekonk (4-7) with 10 points apiece. The Warriors visit Apponequet Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.