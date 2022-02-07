BOSTON — Jack Chabot scored 16 points to lead four Bishop Feehan High junior scorers in double figures as the Shamrocks pulled away from O’Bryant 73-46 for the boys basketball road win Monday night.
The Shamrocks (5-11) led 35-24 at the half and then outscored O’Brant 38-24 over the final two quarters. Jonathan Mignacca had 11 points for Feehan while Dylan Capua added 10 points with five assists and Cooper Snead chipped in 11 points — all in the first half.
Feehan hosts Bishop Stang Friday night.