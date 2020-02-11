SHERBORN — With five players contributing points in the fourth quarter, the Norton High boys’ basketball team came home with a 59-52 victory from Dover-Sherborn Regional High in a Tri-Valley League contest Tuesday night.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Lancers (13-4, 12-3) won for the ninth time in 10 games, capturing its fifth straight win by limiting Dover-Sherborn to 20 second half points, while erasing a 32-26 deficit after 16 minutes.
Hunter Murphy scored five of his 16 points during the fourth quarter for Norton, while Colin Cochrane had four of his 18 points.
Mike Belcher (nine points, 17 rebounds) and Murphy (13 rebounds) dominated in the paint at both ends of the floor.“We did a better job offensively against their half-court man-to-man defense,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said.
The Lancers next visit Holliston Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 54, Old Rochester 51
REHOBOTH — The Falcons had three double-digit scorers in Ryan Oulette (18), John Marcille (14) and Shane Mello (12) and clinched the South Coast Conference Blue Division for the first time since 2011 as they defeated second-place Old Rochester.
The game was knotted at 26-all at halftime and 40-all heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs led for a majority of the fourth before Mello drained a 3-pointer in the final two minutes and a basket from Oulette with 40 seconds left to put the Falcons ahead. After a defensive stop, Marcille iced the game with a pair of free throws with 0.1 on the clock. D-R (12-5, 9-3) visits Fairhaven Friday.
Case 53, Seekonk 43
SWANSEA — Seekonk was eliminated from postseason consideration in the South Coast Conference loss. Case owned a 26-23 lead at halftime and took a 37-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Elijah Leonard hit three 3-pointers and led Seekonk with 14 points.
Kyle Blanchard added nine points and Will Smith seven.
Seekonk hit seven 3-pointers in the contest, but were unable to narrow the gap to fewer than five points in the fourth quarter. The Warriors host Somerset Berkley Friday.
Malden Catholic 79, Bishop Feehan 67
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks trimmed a 43-25 halftime deficit to 10 points with five minutes to play, but non-conference foe Malden Catholic closed the door as they knocked down 10 3-pointers on the night.
Feehan’s Yden Boucicant had three 3-pointers and led the way with 24 points, while Billy Oram added nine and Matt Achin had seven. The Shamrocks (12-5) visit Milton Thursday.
