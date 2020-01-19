MANSFIELD — With five players reaching double scoring figures, including a triple-double BY junior guard Matt Boen, the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a 79-56 conquest of visiting Schalmont High from Schnectedy, N.Y.
Boen hs 10 points — hitting two of Mansfield’s eight 3-pointers — along with 12 assists and 11 rebounds as Mansfield (10-2) staked a 46-32 lead by halftime.
“They would be a good Davenport (Division in the Hockomock League) team,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of Schalmont (5-6), where Hornet assistant coach Bruce Bouck’s father was a three-sport coach. “They had one kid who would be a league all-star and two complementary players.”
Senior Sam Stevens scored 10 of his 16 points during the first quarter as the Hornets took the lead and never trailed. Junior Jason See hit a pair of 3-point shots and finished with 15 points. Junior center-forward T.J. Guy also had 15 points, while junior Brendan Foley added 10 points, also hitting two trifectas.
Mansfield resumes its Hockomock League schedule Tuesday at Stoughton.
Attleboro 69, New Bedford 68
NEW BEDFORD — Senior guard Bryant Ciccio hit the second half of a two-shot free throw situation with 1.6 seconds remaining as Attleboro escaped from New Bedford with a one-point non-league win.
Attleboro (9-2), which moved within two wins of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament, plays Tuesday at Sharon.
Lorenzo Wilson drew a key Whaler charging call with four seconds left to return ball possession to Attleboro.
Qualeem Charles totaled 23 points for AHS, which trailed by a point at both halftime (32-31) and entering the fourth quarter (49-48). Ciccio finished with 20 points, while Jason Weir had 10 and Alec Eaton came off the bench to contribute six points and any number of “hustle” plays.
New Bedford’s last-second chance for the win from halfcourt fell off the rim.
The Whalers hit seven of eight shots from the floor in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers.
New Bedford held a 68-65 lead with 45 seconds left after hitting a 3-pointer. After an AHS timeout, Ciccio hit a 3-point shot to knot the score at 68-all with 22 seconds remaining to play.
King Philip 45, Xaverian 60
WRENTHAM — King Philip was limited to seven points in the fourth quarter as Xaverian went on a 23-point surge to win the non-league game.
The Warriors overcame a 28-26 halftime deficit to take a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Alex Fritz scored 15 points and Tom Donahue 10 for the Warriors. Ryan Douglas totaled 11 of his 24 points during the fourth quarter for Xaverian, hitting nine of 10 free throws.
King Philip (5-7) plays at North Attleboro Tuesday.
