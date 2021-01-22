SEEKONK — A 22-point second-quarter surge guided the Seekonk High boys’ basketball team to a 61-46 win over Greater New Bedford Voke in a South Coast Conference game Friday.
Jacob Barreira scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers for the Warriors (3-3), while Nathan Clarke delivered a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kyle Blanchard added 14 points.
Seekonk took a 33-30 lead by halftime and limited the Bears to four fourth-quarter points.
During the 22-point second-quarter spree, Barreira hit two 3-pointers, while Blanchard scored six points and Clarke five. The Warriors hit on 25 shots for the game, including seven 3-pointers.
The Warriors host Apponequet Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 76, Old Rochester 32
REHOBOTH — The Falcons shut down the Bulldogs in a South Coast Conference win.
D-R (5-1) held a 39-17 halftime lead as Kyle Mello scored eight points and Ryan Ouellette seven in the second quarter.
D-R had five players score in the first quarter, with John Marcille scoring six.
Ouellette finished with 18 points, Mello 13 and Macille 11. In addition, the Falcons hit five 3-point shots, three from the hand of T.J. D’Ambrosio.
D-R visits Case Tuesday.
