ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team outscored Durfee High 17-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 51-43 win at home Wednesday night.

After coming out slow, an 18-point second quarter helped give the Bombardiers a 22-20 lead at halftime. Durfee battled back to take a 37-34 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Attleboro pulled out the game in the final eight minutes.