ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team outscored Durfee High 17-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 51-43 win at home Wednesday night.
After coming out slow, an 18-point second quarter helped give the Bombardiers a 22-20 lead at halftime. Durfee battled back to take a 37-34 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Attleboro pulled out the game in the final eight minutes.
“Their defense was really good early,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “In the second quarter, we got a little more rhythm on offense with some motion zone offense. Players started knocking down some shots in rhythm. I think the second quarter, 18 points, really got us back focused on what we needed to do.”
Houle pointed to the defensive work from the Bombardiers as key in holding back Durfee’s leading scorer, along with the work from Attleboro’s deep bench.
“I thought our defense through the course of the night was pretty good,” Houle said. “Michael Beverly was outstanding on their leading scorer (Jeyden Espinal). Guys off the bench for us, Connor Houle, he had a nice game along with Dante Monestime. Defensively we’re doing a great job right now. We’re locked in pretty good.”
Neo Franco had 15 points to lead the Bombardiers (9-6), who visit Milford on Friday.
Seekonk 81, Bishop Stang 79 (2OT)
SEEKONK — Jason Andrews amassed 32 points, including nine over both overtime periods to lead the Warriors to the win.
Noah Beausoleil added 16 points while Seekonk’s Kevin Crowe and Jaden Arruda played the entire game, scoring 10 and nine points, respectively.
Seekonk (7-8) look to get back to .500 in a trip to Joseph Case on Friday.
Tri-County 48, Bristol Aggie 35
FRANKLIN — Tri-County earned a win on the road, improving to 7-8.
Micah Scott and Keegan Walker combined for 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars.
who visit Diman Voke on Thursday.