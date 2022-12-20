WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team broke open a tight game at the half with seven 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to a 63-50 Hockomock League win over Oliver Ames High Tuesday night.

The Warriors rallied from a 25-23 halftime deficit with their seven treys in the third quarter, scoring all of them in under six minutes, to enter the fourth quarter with a comfortable 56-43 lead.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.