WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team broke open a tight game at the half with seven 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to a 63-50 Hockomock League win over Oliver Ames High Tuesday night.
The Warriors rallied from a 25-23 halftime deficit with their seven treys in the third quarter, scoring all of them in under six minutes, to enter the fourth quarter with a comfortable 56-43 lead.
Despite wavering a bit as the Tigers went on a 10-0 run, the Warriors maintained the lead for a “good league win,” per KP head coach Dave Destefano.
“It started with our defense, we got a few easy steals to start the third and it led to some baskets, which gained some confidence,” Destefano said of the third quarter where the Warriors outscored the Tigers 31-12. “I think we have a good shooting team. If they shoot with confidence, they can score seven threes in a quarter. They challenged themselves at halftime that they weren’t going to lose this game.”
Both sides matched up well throughout the first half. King Philip opened the game with a quick 5-0 lead, but Oliver Ames answered to take the lead in the first quarter, Both sides traded baskets, with KP’s biggest lead in the half being six points at 20-14.
The Tigers showed resiliency against each deficit, and battled back in the final minute to take their two-point halftime lead.
“Any game in this league is going to be tough, and OA is tough. Physical, that’s their mentality,” Destefano said. “I thought we came out strong at first, then got too complacent with no energy and decided to walk through plays.”
The Warriors’ fourth quarter lapse is one that Destefano knows will be keyed in on against the Warriors in their next game. The Warriors moved the ball around the arc frequently against Oliver Ames’ zone defense, as if they had no open lane, and nearly went scoreless for the final two minutes of the game before late free throws from Tommy Mortorano.
“It’s going to be talked about a lot tomorrow, especially with our game against Stoughton on Friday,” Destefano said. “They’ll get the film and I expect they play the zone (defense) against us. We’ve just got to get more aggressive, more confident that we can get into the gaps and get the open shots. Too complacent, too much going nowhere ball movement.
“We can get there, we’ve just got to work on it,” Destefano said.
Leading King Philip in scoring was Will Laplante, who scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter. Mortorano added 14 points and Collin Peck scored nine. Cole Craffey had 24 points for Oliver Ames, a game-high.
The Warriors (1-1) visit Stoughton on Friday.
