BRAINTREE — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter and then scored 20 points over the final eight minutes, but still could not pull out a victory in dropping a 67-64 decison at Archbishop Williams High Friday in a Catholic Central League game.
Senior center-forward Rob Pombriant scored a career-high 22 points for the Shamrocks, hitting six 3-point field goals. Cooper Snead added 11 points, with three 3-pointers, while Jon Mignacca had nine points.
The Bishops scored 26 points in the fourth quarter, hitting eight shots from the floor, mostly all in the paint while the Shamrocks hit on 11 3-pointers.
The Shamrocks (3-5) trailed 27-26 at halftime but rallied to take a 44-41 lead into the final eight minutes.
Six Shamrocks scored in their third quarter surge with Snead having six points and Pombriant five. Bishop Feehan visits Attleboro High a noon game Sunday.
Norton 45, Ashland 36
NORTON — The Lancers broke open a defensive battle with 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the Tri-Valley League win.
Junior Marquise Pina led Norton (8-1) with 16 points, eight in each half. The Lancers led 22-18 at the intermission and took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Norton limited the Clockers to just 10 points, but Ashland remained close as the Lancers misfired on six free throws. Norton travels to Holliston on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 52, Bourne 48
BOURNE — Trailing 42-41 entering the fourth quarter, the Falcons limited Bourne to six fourth quarter points to come away with the South Coast Conference victory.
Senior forward Ryan Ouellette led D-R with 17 points, scoring nine first half points. The Falcons faced a 42-41 deficit entering the final eight minutes. Kyle Melllo chipped in 14 points for D-R (5-2), which hosts Apponequet on Tuesday.
Old Rochester 65, Seekonk 44
SEEKONK — The Warriors were limited to eight third quarter points in their South Coast Conference loss. Seekonk faced a 36-25 halftime deficit, but ORR then went on a 20-point third quarter surge.
Jason Andrews scored 14 points for Seekonk (5-4). Isaiah Leonard added nine points and Jaden Arruda eight. Seekonk visits Greater New Bedford Voke Tuesday.