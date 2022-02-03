READING — The Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team battled back from a 31-21 halftime deficit, but came up shy in a 58-55 road loss to Austin Prep High Thursday night.
The Shamrocks, who were led by junior Cooper Snead’s 16 points, pulled within 42-38 to start the fourth quarter and tied the game with two minutes remaining. Austin Prep then went ahead before Bishop Feehan cut the lead to one on Jr. Dylan Capua’s 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left, but could get not closer.
Senior Robert Pombriant chipped in 14 points and junior Jonathan Mignacca added 11 points for Bishop Feehan (3-11) , which hosts Cathedral Saturday at 5 p.m.