ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team entered its Christmas break with a decisive 66-60 win over Wareham High Friday night in a game in which the Shamrocks never trailed.
Feehan (2-0) jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, putting Wareham on its heels early, but the Vikings quickly found their footing although the visitors could not close the deficit in the first quarter.
Holding a 20-11 advantage through the first eight minutes, the Shamrocks opened the floodgates from beyond the arc in the second quarter. Wareham cut the deficit to three, but a 19-2 run by Bishop Feehan gave the Shamrocks a comfortable cushion.
Bishop Feehans’s Cooper Snead’s five 3-pointers during the run were the catalyst for the Shamrocks’ 44-24 lead at halftime.
“Cooper shot the ball really well in the first half, he’s one of the better shooters I’ve coached,” Bishop Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “A lot of them were contested shots, it gave us a good momentum boost.”
There was a little concern for the Shamrocks entering the night after having not played in a game in 13 days. O’Connor was worried that his team would come out flat. He had his players work in practice to simulate game speed and situation to keep the Shamrocks in game shape for the last week and a half.
“We haven’t played since Dec. 10, so I was worried we’d be pretty flat,” O’Connor said. “We came out just the opposite. ... We were just trying to make practice competitive, balance out (inter-squad) teams. I think that helped and the kids were extra motivated.”
Wareham rallied in the second half, outscoring Feehan in the final minutes of the third quarter 15-2 to make it a 54-48 game entering the fourth quarter. However, the Vikings never held the lead, getting only as close as six points in the fourth quarter.
The intensity picked up significantly in the second half as Wareham started to foul Feehan’s shooters hard. Diving for loose balls, with bodies falling to the floor, Wareham bullied the Shamrocks at times, but the Shamrocks didn’t break under the pressure.
O’Connor said Wareham’s defense on Snead in the second half saw him get locked up slightly, and that his players did a good job of handling the physical nature of the game. Snead finished with a team-high 21 points while Jack Chabot added 16 points.
“Snead was having a big game and they knew he was going to do something,” O’Connor said. “They started face-guarding him and making it tough, trying to get under our skin. They picked up some fouls and I thought we did a good job of handling it. I thought we handled it well.”
The Shamrocks return to action Wednesday against Canton.
