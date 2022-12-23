ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team entered its Christmas break with a decisive 66-60 win over Wareham High Friday night in a game in which the Shamrocks never trailed.

Feehan (2-0) jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, putting Wareham on its heels early, but the Vikings quickly found their footing although the visitors could not close the deficit in the first quarter.

