BRAINTREE — In the rubber game between the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team and Archbishop Williams High Friday, the Bishops scored early and often en route to a 70-54 victory in the Catholic Central League game.
“We fought hard, but our defense just was not good enough,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said.
Archbishop Williams won the first meeting between the teams by four points, while the Shamrocks took the second game, but Bishop Feehan (10-2) found itself facing a 38-23 halftime deficit in this time around.
Yden Boucicaut scored 11 points for Bishop Feehan, while Eric Nelson and Mike Hutchins each added eight poins.
The Bishops used man-to-man defensive pressure in not allowing the Shamrocks to score easy baskets or in transition as Bishop Feehan trailed by 10 points after three quarters.
Bishop sophomore Andre Miller, Jr. scored 28 points, 10 in the pivotal second quarter and then adding 10 more in the third quarter.
Nine Shamrocks scored as Bishop Feehan hit nine 3-pointers, two apiece by Charlie Olson, Colin Sheeran and Hutchins.
The Shamrocks play Monday at home against Cardinal Spellman.
Dighton-Rehoboth 69, Somerset Berkley 57
REHOBOTH — The Falcons nailed seven 3-point field goals, but it was Nick Antonio and Patrick Palazzi who steered D-R in the fourth quarter of its South Coast Conference win.
Antonio scored six points and Palazzi five as D-R tallied 17 fourth quarter points and kept the Blue Raiders at bay, never allowing the lead to shrink to fewer than three points.
Ryan Ouellette tallied 14 points for the Falcons, who held a 34-26 lead at the half.
T.J. D’Ambrosio nailed four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for D-R (7-1). John Marcille totaled 14 points, hitting two 3-pointers. Palazzi had 11 points.
D-R will visit Apponequet Tuesday.
Fairhaven 61, Seekonk 59
FAIRHAVEN — The Warriors had four players reach double scoring figures, but couldn’t get the “over the hump” fourth quarter basket to prevail in the South Coast Conference game.
Kyle Blanchard scored nine of his 12 points in the first quarter, while Nathan Clarke scored nine of his 12 points in the first half as Seekonk gained a 31-26 lead at the stop.
Jon Andrews added 13 points and Tyler Sceeles 10, with seven in the first half. Fairhaven hit four key second half 3-pointers. Ryan Delauriers scored 15 points with four 3-pointers, while Peter Joseph scored 10 of his 15 in the second half.
The Warriors (3-5) host Wareham Tuesday.
Norton 72, Millis 49
MILLIS — Josh Coffey scored a career-high 26 points, 14 during the second half in guiding the Lancers to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Norton (3-1) held a 32-22 halftime lead and never let Millis within eight points the rest of the way.
Justin Marando hit on three 3-pointers and totaled 16 points for Norton. Marquise Pina added 13 points and Evan Lander 10.
The Lancers broke the game open with a 25-point third quarter, Coffey scoring six points there.
Norton hosts Medway Monday.
