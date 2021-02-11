MANSFIELD — As impressive as the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team’s 12 wins have been in this abbreviated COVID-19 season, the defensive intensity brought to the floor by the unbeaten Hornets has been even more impressive.
Such was the case Thursday night at James Albertini Gymnasium where the Hornets stifled Stoughton High 70-47 in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
The Hornets limited Stoughton to 4-for-12 shooting in the first quarter and just three second quarter field goals before holding the Black Knights to nine fourth quarter points.
“If you buckle down (defensively), you give yourself a chance to win,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said. “They (Stoughton) played really hard, with a lot of energy.”
The Black Knights finally lost some of their steam over the second half, allowing the Hornets 43 points. Mansfield senior guard Jack Colby (six rebounds) delivered a career-high 19 points, 13 in the second half while senior guard Matty Boen had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists as he continued his climb toward 1,000 points (957). Senior swingman Brendan Foley added 11 points and eight rebounds while being a second half dynamo.
The Hornets have allowed the fewest points (46.3) in the Hockomock League this season without allotting any of its foes more than 60 points in a game. The Hornets have also reduced seven opponents to scoring 50 points or fewer and their average margin of victory has been 22 points.
Other than an eight-point decision over Attleboro High and a 10-point verdict over Franklin, no foe has come close to staging an upset of the reigning MIAA Division 1 South Sectional champions.
The Black Knights, winners of four of their previous five games, did throw a scare into Mansfield. Stoughton had a five-point first quarter lead, was deadlocked with the Hornets at 21-all with three minutes left before the half and trailed by two points on three occasions within the first four minutes of the second half.
“That’s a team that creates mismatches with the dribble by getting by people,” Vaughan said of Stoughton’s speed and its aggressiveness on the backboard.
KC Ugwuakazi (10 points, 11 rebounds) was not bashful in the paint and Brett Pendenza launched four 3-pointers.
“We were able to get out in transition (in the second half), they were able early to take that away,” Vaughan said.
The Hornets shot just 4-for-16 in the first quarter, missed five free throws and committed four turnovers in the first four minutes.
Eight third quarter points by Boen, six by Colby and five from sophomore Chris Hill put Mansfield into a 50-38 lead entering the final quarter.
The Hornets flourished over the final three minutes of the quarter. Colby converted an offensive rebound; Hill blocked a Stoughton shot and Boen scored at the other end of the floor, then set up Anthony Sacchetti for a basket and dared the Stoughton defense with a drive to the basket.
Stoughton was still within striking distance (at 52-52) two minutes into the fourth quarter, but Boen finished off a fastbreak after a Stoughton turnover, set up Foley on a backdoor layup and the duo reversed course to present Mansfield with a 60-43 margin.
“They did a good job of moving us away from the hoop,” Vaughan said of Stoughton’s man-to-man pressure.”
Jake Queeney limited Boen to a pair of first half field goals.
“We settled in to doing things the right way (in the second half) and the way that we wanted to do them,” Vaughan said.
The Hornets face perhaps their toughest test of the season in a two-game series with unbeaten Taunton (5-0), visiting the Tigers Sunday for a 3:15 p.m. game and hosting the final scheduled regular season game Monday at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.