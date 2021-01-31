MANSFIELD — Senior guard Matt Boen hit on 12 shots from the floor and all eight free throws that he attempted en route to a career-best 38-point performance as the unbeaten Mansfield High boys’ basketball team held off Sharon 77-60 Sunday in a Hockomock League game at the Albertini Gymnasium.
Boen hit on 12 of his 20 shots from the floor, knocking down six of the Hornets’ 10 3-point field goals, in addition to collecting nine rebounds and dishing out six assists in an MVP performance.
Boen scored 21 of his points by halftime as Mansfield claimed a 49-27 lead at intermission.
Mansfield produced 29 of those points in the opening quarter. In that first session, six Hornets contributed points, with Boen having nine and Anthony Sacchetti six.
Brendan Foley tossed in 11 points, Chris Hill accounted for 10 points and six rebounds, while Matt Hyland was credited with six assists.
The Hornets are set to return to the Albertini Gymnasium Wednesday to host Milford.
Attleboro 73, King Philip 56
ATTLEBORO — In the first round of the weekend series, the Bombardiers received points from 10 players and hit seven 3-pointers in holding off KP.
Warrior guard Will LaPlante scored the first 15 points of the game for the Warriors, all 12 for KP during the first quarter, and finished with 21 points. Dan Clancy added nine points.
Sophomore center-forward Trevor White accounted for 18 points and eight rebounds for AHS, which gained a 35-30 halftime lead.
Evan Houle hit three 3-point shots and finished with 13 points, while dishing out six assists. Justin Daniels added 10 points.
Seekonk 52, Old Rochester 50
SEEKONK — Jason Andrews scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of 3-point field goals, as the Warriors held off the Bulldogs in the South Coast Conference game.
Seekonk held just a 27-26 lead at the half and took a 39-35 edge into the fourth quarter.
Kyle Blanchard scored eight of his Warrior-best 18 points in the first quarter, while Tyler Sceeles hit two trifectas as Seekonk gained a 20-11 lead. Five Warriors scored points in the opening quarter for Seekonk.
Blanchard scored seven third-quarter points, four at the free-throw line, while the Warriors allowed just one second-half 3-pointr and sent the Bulldogs to the free-throw line just twice. The Warriors are slated to host Wareham Tuesday.
