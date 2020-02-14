TAUNTON — Matt Boen converted six of eight free throws in overtime as the Kelley-Rex Division champion Mansfield High boys’ basketball team came home with a thrilling 75-69 Hockomock League victory from Taunton High Friday night.
The Hornets (19-2) trailed the Tigers 63-60 with 1:12 to play, but Hornet junior center-forward T.J. Guy converted both ends of a one-and-one chance to knot the score at 63-all and force OT.
Senior forward Sam Stevens totaled 23 points and six rebounds, while Guy scored 10 points.
Mansfield held a 34-31 halftime lead before Taunton went on a 23-point third quarter surge to take a 54-50 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets host Needham at 7:15 Monday in a first-round matchup of the Roundball Tournament.
Norton 54, Holliston 27
HOLLISTON — The Lancers put on a scoring clinic in the second half, combined with sharp team defense to take the Tri-Valley League victory.
Norton turned a 10-point halftime lead into a rout with a 22-6 third quarter surge. Norton senior Collin Cochrane scored 20 points for the Lancers (14-4), who won for the 10th time in the past 11 outings, including six straight. The Lancers have a non-league game at Seekonk Monday.
Fairhaven 57, Dighton-Rehoboth 51
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons took a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter, but fell prey to turnovers down the stretch as they were outscored 19-8 over the last eight minutes to drop their South Coast Conference finale.
John Marcille led D-R (12-6, 9-4) with 12 points and Shayne O’Neil added 10 points for the Falcons. D-R scored just four first quarter points, but owned a 28-24 halftime lead. D-R hosts Bishop Connolly Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Oliver Ames 74, King Philip 62
EASTON — Alex Fritz fired in 27 points and Andrew McKinney added 13 for the Warriors in the Hockomock League game.
Oliver Ames created a 39-25 halftime lead and never allowed KP (10-10) to close the gap to single digits during the second half. KP travels to Somerset-Berkley in a non-league matchup Monday.
Somerset Berkley 68, Seekonk 64
SOMERSET — The Blue Raiders qualified for the MIAA Tournament by edging the Warriors in the South Coast Conference game. SCC leading scorer, sophomore Joe Nugent, had 38 points, with 14 in the fourth quarter, for Somerset Berkley, which hit seven 3-point field goals in the game.
Seekonk held a 36-30 lead at the half and 48-44 entering the fourth quarter. Nate Clarke scored 18 points, while Kam Casala (11), Elijah Leonard (11) and Kyle Blanchard (10) led the Warriors. Seekonk (6-12) hosts Norton Monday and Dighton-Rehoboth Wednesday.
Diman Voke 58, Tri-County 52
FRANKLIN — Seeking to avenge an early season loss and qualify for the MIAA Tournament, the Cougars of Tri-County fell just short in its season finale, losing to the Bengals in a Mayflower League game.
Tri-County trimmed a 35-21 halftime deficit to just six points in the fourth quarter. Senior captain Tyler Saunders knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points along with four assists and three steals. Kolbie Blakely added 11 points.
