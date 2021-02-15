MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ basketball team proved once again that to win games it requires five players with a dogged determination to defend and to rebound the ball.
And who would have thought that with senior guard Matt Boen being limited to one field goal through three quarters of play at the James Albertini Gymnasium on Monday the Hornets would emerge victorious, 68-53, over previously unbeaten Taunton High.
Boen became the fifth Hornet boys’ basketball player, and the seventh Hornet overall, to join the school’s 1,000-point club when he hit a free throw with 15.2 seconds remaining.
In securing victory No. 13 of the season and no less than a share of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division title, it was the Hornets’ support system that tumbled the Tigers. Sophomore center-forward Chris Hill had 18 points and five rebounds), junior guard Matt Hyland collected 15 points and five rebounds, senior guard Brendan Foley added 14 points and eight rebounds, and senior guard Jack Colby chipped in with six points and three rebounds.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the guys,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said.
Mansfield limited the Tigers to two field goals over the first six minutes of the season half in breaking away from a 29-all deadlock at halftime and then limited the Tigers to merely one field goal for nearly the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Hornets held Taunton to 17 points below its seasonal scoring average and to 19 points fewer points than the Tigers had tallied on Sunday in stopping the Hornets’ unbeaten string at 12 games.
Boen finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, but was kept under close surveillance by the Tigers’ Josh Lopes for 24 minutes, finishing off only a second quarter steal for his lone field goal although he drilled seven of nine chances at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to achieve the milestone.
“I wanted to cut down the net (for a league title) and get my name on a banner,” Boen said of his accomplishments. “Rebounding was the difference, all coach (Mike) Vaughan did was preach, ‘Box out, box out.’ We had all five guys on the boards and it really showed.”
Boen is one of just five Mansfield High male basketball players to achieve the milestone — Ron Gentili (1,387; class of ’62) is the Hornets’ all-time scoring leader. Ryan Boulter (1,324, class of ’15) is No. 2 and Hornet track great Paul Souza (1,036, class of ’79) is No. 3 and Geoff Stearns (1,008, class of ’59) stands fourth.
But beating Taunton was even better, especially since the Hornets concluded the Hockomock League portion of their schedule at 9-1. Taunton is 6-1 with two games remaining against Attleboro. A 10 th game for the Tigers, a makeup of a weather-related postponement against King Philip, is not scheduled to be played. If not and Taunton closes at 8-1 overall, Mansfield would earn first place. However, controversy surrounds whether Taunton will be awarded a forfeit victory over KP.
“It was everything, we were half a step slow,” Taunton coach Charlie Dacey said. “They got the 50-50 balls. We got deflated too early. I could read their body language and when the 3-point shots aren’t going in and Tyler (Stewart, the 6-foot-6 center) gets in foul trouble, it kind of snowballed.”
The Hornets limited Stewart to six points and three rebounds in the first half, surrendering merely two 3-point shots and to 6-for-19 shooting in the second quarter.
Mansfield held upwards of a 24-17 lead in the first half, while Taunton’s largest advantage was 15-12 as the Hornets found sources of inspiration all over the floor throughout four quarters.
In the first quarter, Hill scored seven points, including a three-point play out of a loose ball situation and Hyland five points with a three-point play after a defense-defying drive.
In the second quarter, Hyland found Hill inside on passes twice for four points, while scoring seven points, including a 3-poointer and a strong baseline drive from the right with 52 seconds left until the stop.
Boen entered the contest 12 points shy of the milestone mark coming off of his 31-point performance in the Hornets’ first setback of the season Sunday in Taunton.
“Sunday it was Boen, Boen, Boen (31 points, his 11 th 30-point plus performance of the season) and it was the other guys tonight,” Dacey said. “They get their ball movement, the ball’s flying around and we’re late on the close out.
In the third quarter, the Hornets hit on six of 12 shots from the floor, including a game-taking assertion of nine straight points – Foley hitting a 3-pointer from the left on a feed from Boen; Hill sinking two free throws, off of a Hyland offensive rebound and then floating up a baseline runner from the left; followed by Foley going backdoor for two points on a pass from Hill.
And in the fourth quarter, the Hornets scored the first eight points, four apiece by Boen and Foley, to take a 53-40 lead at the four-minute mark.
“It really came down to rebounding,” Vaughan emphasized of Hill and Colby placing their bodies on Stewart in the paint. “They had 18 offensive rebounds last night and that (rebounding and defense) gave us more confidence, we were more comfortable in our defensive sets.
“It came down to individual plays and helping our team win. Chris Hill came out, he’s no longer a sophomore, Matty Hyland has been super consistent all year and with Matty (Boen), it’s family commitment by the time that they get into high school,” Vaughan touched on the tradition of success. We demand a lot out of the players.”
The Hornets have two games remaining, Wednesday at home with Lowell Catholic and a Thursday contest with Brookline.
