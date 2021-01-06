MANSFIELD — The defending MIAA Division 1 South Sectional champion Mansfield High boys’ basketball team might not have been in postseason form, but it took its first step toward re-establishing its superiority Wednesday night at James Albertini Gymnasium.
Senior guard Matt Boen accounted for 30 points, hitting 10 shots from the floor, as the Hornets overpowered King Philip Regional High, 75-56, in the season opener for both Hockomock League member schools.
The Hornets, who led all the way, held a 40-24 halftime lead. During a 26-point third quarter barrage, Boen scored seven points, one of six Hornets to contribute points in the session as Mansfield owned a 66-43 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Senior center-forward T.J. Guy added 12 points and freshman Trevor Foley provided a glimpse of his potential by scoring 10 points.
“Defensively, we were really good,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said after limiting the Warriors to just three field goals over the first six minutes of the game and to two field goals over the final five minutes of the first half.
“Every year you get those first game jitters,” Vaughan said of a bevy of missed shots (6-for-20 in the second quarter) and turnovers (nine in the first half). “We have to do things a bit differently to have some of the new faces fit in. The seniors have to temper their egos and not try to be as dominant.”
The Warriors never meekly surrendered to Mansfield, battling in every quarter.
“There were times where we cut it to 10, 11 points, the kids worked hard, I can’t fault the effort at all,” KP interim coach Jim Danielson said of the Warriors. “Mansfield made us work hard for out shots, they play great defense and they have experience (KP had only 28 points returning from last season on the roster).”
Facing a 16-6 gap, Sean Sullivan and Will LaPlante (18 points) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the gap to 16-12.
Facing a 24-13 deficit in the second quarter, twice Dan Clancy drove to the basket for buckets and then Will Kinney finished off a feed from Charlie Grant to make it a seven-point margin.
Facing a 49-32 gap in the third quarter, Braeden Sottile converted a three-point play and LaPlante drained another trifecta to close the gap to 11 at the four-minute mark.
Facing a 69-43 deficit early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors reeled off 10 straight points – LaPlante drilling a 3-pointer, Grant scoring out of a loose ball situation, Sullivan driving to the basket for a layin and Jake Silveria nailing a 3-pointer as well to cut the bap to 16 with just under four minutes to go.
Handsomely, Mansfield established its poise and purposefulness. Boen had nine first quarter points, Guy six and Jack Colby five. After KP had closed the gap to four points, Trevor Foley scored in low off of a Brian See pass, Colby scored off of a steal and Guy scored in low off of a Boen feed.
After King Philip had cut its deficit to nine points with two minutes left in the first half, the Hornets responded. Colby scored in low off of a Guy pass; Matt Hyland converted an offensive rebound; Boen converted a three-point play after one of 11 Warrior first half turnovers; and Trevor Foley scored in low.
King Philip had created some concern in reducing its deficit to 11 points late in the third quarter, but the Hornets answered as See drove to the basket for a bucket, then Trevor Foley scored off of a feed from brother Brendan Foley.
The Hornets and Warriors meet again Sunday afternoon at 1 at KP, the first half of a boys-girls doubleheader.
