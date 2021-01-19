ATTLEBORO — When last anyone checked in on the Bombardiers and Hornets, everyone was in an animated state of suspense as Attleboro High’s Bryant Ciccio fired up a perfectly tailored 3-point attempt from mid-court in the waning seconds of their MIAA Division 1 South Basketball Sectional quarterfinal game.
However, the ball hit the back of the rim and fell away, allowing the Hornets to preserving a pulsating two-point victory en route to the Division 1 South title.
Eleven months later, the Hornets have won their first four games of the abbreviated 2021 season, taking a 80-58 conquest of the previously unbeaten Bombardiers Tuesday night.
Senior guard Matt Boen tossed in 30 points, hitting 11 shots — five for 3-pointers — as the Hornets turned a nail-bitter of a Hockomock League battle into another well-orchestrated Mansfield victory.
That’s because the Bombardiers had battled the Hornets through 10 exchanges of lead and four ties through the first 13 minutes of the game.
“We kind of found a rhythm offensively,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “Once we sped them up, they turned it over and we capitalized on a few baskets.”
After Alvin Harrison scored in low for AHS off of a feed from Joe Francois-Annevil to give Attleboro a 27-26 advantage with just over three minutes left, Mansfield then went on a 17-4 surge to take control.
The Hornets did so without the services of senior center-forward T.J. Guy, who went to the sidelines in the first quarter with a calf strain.
Jack Colby and Boen nailed back-to-back 3-pointers from the left to put Mansfield in front 26-25. Boen (12 rebounds) scored on a steal and then an AHS turnover to create a 33-29 lead. He then scored on a baseline drive for a three-point play.
Junior Matt Hyland (12 points, six rebounds) sparkled over the final minute. First, he fetched an offensive rebound which eventually resulted in his own 3-pointer. A Hyland steal in the waning seconds set up a bucket for Brendan Foley.
The Hornets hit on 12 3-pointers overall with seven players having a trifecta. And that over-shadowed the Hornets, uncharacteristically, missing seven fourth quarter free throws.
Senior guard Justin Daniels scored seven of his 16 points in the opening quarter for AHS, while sophomore center-forward Trevor White continued to build his resume, finishing with 13 points, three blocked shots and 10 rebounds.
“A few times they scored baskets and we came down and scored one right away, sometimes those are back-breakers,” Vaughan said.
The Hornets limited Attleboro to just two field goals over the final four minutes while forcing eight turnovers.
Daniels hit a pair of 3-point shots in the first quarter to fuel AHS, while both White and William Runey, III took in three rebounds in battling the Hornets on the boards. However, similarly, AHS (shooting 5-for-14 in the quarter) was limited to one field goal over the final four minutes of the session.
Mansfield never relented to start the second half. Brian See knocked down a 3-pointer after a Hornet offensive rebound. Chris Hill hit a trifecta from the left to build the Horneet lead to 50-34.
Then Boen collected a rebound of his own missed shot for a basket, then set up Hyland for a fast break bucket. AHS responded with eight straight points, Daniels feeding Francois-Annevil and Harrison for baskets inside to cut the gap to 55-44 with two minutes left.
However, the Hornets immediately responded as See scored on fastbreak and then set up Jack Colby inside for two more points and a 60-44 lead.
“We were more disciplined on the defensive side” Vaughan said. “We’re long, we’re athletic, we can rebound the ball, we don’t lose a lot (in the absence of Guy).”
The rematch is set for Thursday at Mansfield High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.