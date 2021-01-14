ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team can surely hang its hat on its defensive principles.
Relying on intensive man-to-man principles, the Bombardiers limited Milford High to three field goals in each of the first two quarters of the Hockomock League game en route to a 47-38 victory Thursday night.
The Bombardiers (2-0) led from start to finish against the Scarlet Hawks as senior guard Justin Daniels scored 14 points, Attleboro’s Alvin Harrison took down 11 rebounds, and Trevor White finished with 10 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.
The Bombardiers turned the game in their favor by scoring the final seven points of the third quarter over the final 1:39. Daniels drove to the basket for two points and then hit a fadeaway jumper in the lane on the next Bombardier series, while Evan Houle knocked own a 10-foot jumper with five seconds to go.
“Once we got into that transition offense, that was the difference,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle offered of a 6-6 spurt over a six-minute stretch midway through the second half. “We’re still trying to work out some things. We played well as a team, that’s the way that we’re going to win.”
Attleboro asserted itself at the outset of the fourth quarter as Houle drained a 3-pointer shot from the right off of a Daniels pass and White finished off a fast break.
“It was a slower pace than the other night, they went zone,” Houle said. Attleboro took an eight-point win home from Milford in its season debut. “Neither team shot the ball very well and when they went zone, it took the air out of the ball a little bit.”
However, Attleboro had to prepare itself for the physical punishment from Milford’s powerful frontcourt of 6-foot-6 Sean Murray (five points, 16 rebounds) and one-time Bishop Feehan Shamrock 6-foot-5 Brady Olson (seven points, 12 rebounds).
The Bombardiers reduced Milford’s offense to 3-for-11 shooting and forcing five first quarter turnovers in taking a 14-7 lead. Then Attleboro reduced the Scarlet Hawks’ attack to 3-for1-4 shooting in the second quarter in owning a 21-16 advantage.
Daniels scored nine first quarter points for Attleboro, while Harrison took in three rebounds, Alec Eaton, Jake Struminski and White two apiece.
Though Attleboro shot just 3-for-12 in the second quarter, White nailed a key 3-point shot off of an Evan Houle feed to put the Bombardiers in front 19-15 and Chris Holcomb scored in low off of a Struminski pass for a 21-12 margin.
“They’ve got some kids who can shoot it, but we rebounded the ball better than the other night,” Houle said.
Attleboro didn’t flourish against Milford’s zone defense, shooting 3-for-12 in the second quarter and scoring seen points, while being limited to 10 shots and 10 points in the third quarter.
The Bombardiers tangle with Mansfield Tuesday.
North Attleboro 61, Stougton 36
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 25-point fourth quarter surge enabled the Rocketeers to pull away from and win the Hockomock League game.
Senior center-forward George Ladd tallied 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for North Attleboro (2-1), one of five Rocketeers to contribute points in the quarter.
North Attleboro owned a 23-17 lead by halftime, but outscored the Black Knights 25-10 over the final eight minutes.
Eight players entered into the scoring column for North, which hit on five 3-pointers in the contest. North cashed in on 10 of 16 free throw chances, including 5-of-7 in the fourth quarter.
North Attleboro next meets Canton Tuesday.
