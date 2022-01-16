ATTLEBORO — Come along for the ride, as the Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball teams engaged in a most competitive crosstown rivalry on the Bombardiers’ home floor Sunday.
Ultimately, a baseline drive along the left side by senior forward Joe Francois-Annivel regained the lead for AHS with 1:16 remaining, and a pair of free throws by senior guard Evan Houle with 17.8 ticks left on the clock proved to be the difference for the Bombardiers in a pulsating 53-51 victory over the Shamrocks.
But that was only after a last-gasp, potential game-winning 3-point shot by Shamrock junior guard Dylan Capua glanced off the backboard, the ball circling the rim and falling astray.
“We played a good basketball game, I’m proud of the way that we battled,” Bishop Feehan High coach Dean O’Connor said.
“At the end of the day, we defended better in the second half,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the determining factor in limiting the Shamrocks to 19 points over the final 16 minutes.
The Bombardiers scored the first eight points of the game. Then the Shamrocks went on a 13-2 spree, allowing AHS just one field goal over the final seven minutes of the first quarter.
The Shamrocks cashed in on nine second-quarter free throws to gain upwards of a nine-point lead.
The Shamrocks drained a pair of 3-point field goals at the outset of the second half, seizing a 13-point (40-27) advantage with barely two minutes played.
The Bombardiers then reeled off 11 straight points, regaining the lead for the first time since the first quarter at 46-44 with five minutes left on the scoreboard, rendering the Shamrocks without a field goal for a span of seven minutes.
And then a pair of free throws by the Shamrocks Rob Pombriant knotted the score at 49-all with 1:55 to go.
“It comes down to a few plays here or there at the end,” O’Connor said.
Alvin Harrison (17 points, 11 rebounds), Houle (11 points) and Neo Franco (seven points, six rebounds) contributed to the AHS scorebook, as did junior Jaiden Outland, who twice converted steals into second-quarter baskets.
Junior John Chabot (11 points), Cooper Snead (10 points, seven rebounds), Pombriant (eight points, seven rebounds) and Case Mankins (nine points, three rebounds) filled the Bishop Feehan scorebook.
The Shamrocks misfired on two shots to tie the score at 51, then Houle hit his pair of charity tosses for the final margin.
The Shamrocks misfired on a 3-point shot, but Chabot hit a pair of free throws with five seconds to go, making it 53-51.
The Bombardiers were fouled on the inbounds play, but missed the free throw, breathing new life into Bishop Feehan with 2.8 seconds left and the length of the floor to travel.
The Shamrocks owned a 44-33 lead with just over a minute left in the third quarter, but didn’t make another shot from the floor until Chabot scored in low to cut the AHS lead to 49-47 with 2:17 remaining to be played.
During that span, Harrison, the Bombardier senior center-forward created separation for AHS, scoring eight points during the 11-0 blitz. After Harrison scored out of a loose-ball situation, Jake Struminski found an open lane to the backboard for a layup.
Then on consecutive Shamrock turnovers, Harrison twice turned them into baskets, tying the score at 44-all. Then Harrison drained a pair of free throws to regain the lead for AHS with 5:04 remaining.
“We got off to a slow start (facing an 8-0 deficit), and from that point on we played some really good basketball,” O’Connor said as the Shamrocks had six players contribute points in a 19-point second quarter — five by Snead, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer and four by Case Mankins to own a 32-24 lead at intermission.
Moreover, the Shamrocks took advantage of 17 first-half AHS turnovers — Pombriant, Snead and Chabot each hitting pairs of free throws to break a 13-all tie. And at the outset of the second half, Jon Mignacca and Snead drained trifectas, while Pombriant knocked down a 10-foot jumper, presenting Bishop Feehan with a 17-point edge at the two-minute mark.
“We’re still not where we need to be,” Houle said. “We did enough to win.”
“For both teams, the defenses were good, were intense,” O’Connor added. “I like the way that we executed at the end, being down and gave ourselves a chance to win. In these games, it’s a possession here or there.”
The Shamrocks (3-6) have a CCL game at home Tuesday with Bishop Fenwick, while the Bombardiers (6-2) entertain Hockomock League member Stoughton.
Attleboro 53, Bishop Feehan 51
BISHOP FEEHAN (51)
Snead 3 2-2 10, Mankins 3 3-4 9, Chabot 3 4-4 11, Capua 1 0-0 3, Egan 0 0-0 0, Pombriant 2 4-4 8, Mignacca 2 1-2 7, Scharland 0 0-0 0, Sheeran 1 0-0 2, Fasy 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 1-2 1, Knoblack 0 0-0 0, totals 15 15-18 51.
ATTLEBORO (53)
Houle 4 2-3 11, Harrison 6 5-10 17, Franco 3 0-0 7, Struminski 1 0-0 2, Francois-Annivel 3 0-0 6, Morais 0 0-0 0, Hegarty 0 0-0 0, Outland 2 0-0 4, Dame 0 0-0 0, White 1 4-6 6, totals 20 11-19 53.
Bishop Feehan;13;19;12;7—51
Attleboro;11;13;11;18—53
3-point goals—BF 6 (Snead 2, Mignacca 2, Chabot, Capua), AHS 2 (Houle, Franco).