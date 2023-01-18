ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team outscored Foxboro High 19-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a a hard-fought 48-42 Hockomock League win Tuesday night at home.

Attleboro held a 27-22 advantage at halftime, but went cold in the third quarter, scoring only two points as Foxboro pulled ahead and took a 34-29 lead into the final eight minutes.

