ATTLEBORO — A strong first-half shooting performance by the Attleboro High boys basketball team set the tone en route to a 58-38 blowout of visiting Canton High Monday night.
The Bombardiers went 17-of-21 from the field in the first half to give Attleboro a commanding 21-7 after the first quarter, which the hosts extended to 42-10 at halftime.
“We played a great first half,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “Our defensive intensity was outstanding, creating transition baskets on offense. We shot the ball extremely well in the first half. Inside, outside, we played a very efficient first half of basketball. Sixteen minutes, the best we’ve played all season.”
Attleboro didn’t keep its consistency going in the second half, but had Canton well out of reach by then. Leading Attleboro in scoring was Neo Franco with 12 points while Justin Hanrahan had 10 points.
Houle wanted to see a little more out of Attleboro in the second half, but credited to Canton for taking it to the Bombardiers in the third and fourth quarters.
“Canton is well-coached and they’re a good team,” Houle said. “They came out in the second half and their goal was to out-play us and win the second half. They certainly did.We want to play a full 32 minutes, but Canton outworked us at times.”
The Bombardiers (8-6) host Durfee on Wednesday.