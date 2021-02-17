ATTLEBORO — The opportunities presented themselves seven times over the final three minutes for the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team, offering the chance for the hosts to walk off with perhaps their most coveted triumph of the season.
Instead, the Bombardiers’ bid fell short to Taunton High, 59-56, in their Hockomock League clash Wednesday.
Attleboro misfired on three shots after Taunton had missed on a one-and-one chance at the foul line with just over two minutes remaining. The Bombardiers then whiffed on three more shots after the Tigers’ Tyler Stewart hit the front half of a one-and-one chance to break a 56-all tie with 1:38 remaining.
Attleboro had a potential game-winning shot miss the mark with three seconds left before committing a turnover in trying to set up a potential game-tying shot after the Tigers’ Trent Santos hit both ends of a one-and-one chance with one tick left on the clock.
The Bombardiers (10-5) fell despite another Herculean effort by senior captain and guard Justin Daniels, who had 29 points, including 21 in the second half.
“We had a terrific effort,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “Our kids adjusted well, offensively and defensively.”
The Bombardiers battled the once-beaten Tigers on even terms through the first half of the Hockomock League game, owning a five-point lead at the five-minute mark of the second quarter.
Attleboro kept Stewart, the Tigers’ 6-foot-5 senior center, out of the scorebook for 13 minutes as they surrendered just one 3-pointer to the Tigers through 22 minutes.
Daniels nearly single-handedly, stole the Tigers’ thunder, scoring 11 third quarter points. Senior guard Alec Eaton drained a 3-pointer from the deep left corner as the third quarter buzzer sounded, tying the score at 46-all.
Daniels scored all 10 Attleboro fourth quarter points, two of which were 3-pointers — the second giving the Bombardiers a 52-51 lead with 5:35 remaining.
A Daniels drive from the left side regained the lead for Attleboro at 54-53 with 4:44 left. Daniels’ fast-break bucket, off of a feed from Evan Houle after a Tiger turnover knotted the score at 56-all with 3:03 to go.
“That’s why they call it high school basketball,” Taunton High’s 400-career winning coach Charlie Dacey said. “You never know what you’re going to get with a noon-time start (the Tigers’ bus broke down delaying the start by a half hour).
“Attleboro plays hard all the time, that’s a given — they executed, they gave us a little bit of a problem with a couple of their sets,” Dacey added.
Daniels and Houle hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter, and when the Tigers committed a turnover on their next possession, Daniels took the ball to the basket for two points and a 43-40 Attleboro lead with 2:11 left.
“We played hard, and give Taunton (8-1) credit, they hit some shots at the end,” Houle said. “Tyler Stewart (20 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots) was the difference. We battled him and our transition defense was better in the second half, that was a big key.”
It was Stewart who resurrected Taunton from its largest deficit (21-16) with three minutes left until halftime. He scored 12 of the Tigers’ 16 points over that span, twice converting three-point plays, converting an offensive rebound and making a steal which resulted in a fast-break bucket for Trent Santos (13 points).
Attleboro outscored Taunton 11-1 over the first five minutes of the second quarter with Eaton scoring four points off of Tiger turnovers; Houle setting up Chris Holcomb in low and then scoring off of a Tiger turnover with Alvin Harrison assisting.
Meanwhile, Taunton’s Josh Lopes defended Daniels well as the Bombardier guard had just two field goals over the first 13 minutes.
“Justin (Daniels) played terrific again, his speed and quickness — he’s elusive and he hit some big shots,” Houle said. “We had some opportunities there.”
The Bombardiers have a noon rematch Thursday in Taunton.
