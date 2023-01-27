NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team took command early and then held off North Attleboro High down the stretch Friday night to take a 63-51 win in their Hockomock League rivalry.
Led by Neo Franco’s team-high 16 points, Attleboro applied full-court pressure from the opening jump. Following a game-opening basket by North, the Bombardiers hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to take a 4-2 lead that it never relinquished to the winless Rocketeers.
Playing before a packed house at North Attleboro High, the Bombardiers led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and extended its cushion to 30-16 by halftime. With Attleboro forcing North into an unsettled lack of rhythm, Bombardiers head coach Mark Houle thought it was the best 16-minute stretch of basketball the blue and white have played all season.
“We really wanted to make them work full-court,” Houle said. “I think we did a good job of setting the tempo early. They have some good athletes out there, but we were able to put some good ball pressure on them. The first 16 minutes (two quarters) was probably the best we’ve played all year.”
North Attleboro head coach Sean Mulkerrins expected the hard-nosed, tough defense of Attleboro, and credited the Bombardiers for the Rocketeers’ errant passes and turnovers on the offensive end.
“They’re a tough man-to-man defense team and they get up into your shorts,” Mulkerrins said. “Job No. 1 is to get by them, and I thought early, we had four (baskets from close range). We didn’t see it go in a few times and the air came out of the gym a little bit. Hats off to Attleboro for their defensive pressure.”
The Rocketeers did come to life in the third quarter, clawing its way back into the game with five 3-pointers in the quarter. Four of the treys from beyond the arc came from Austin Clemente, who finished with 12 points.
In Hockomock League basketball, the unexpected can happen at any time and Houle noted that no lead is a “comfortable” lead, even when the team on the other side may not be shooting its best as a unit.
“We’re not comfortable with any lead,” Houle said. “The 3-point ball, it changes the game. He (Clemente) came in and hit four 3-pointers. That brought them right back into it. There’s no lead that’s very comfortable in basketball.”
Mulkerrins noted that North’s confidence and energy picked up when Clemente started to catch fire from beyond the arc. But although North was playing excited and hungry, it was also playing too quick at times to create turnovers.
Clemente’s stretch, Mulkerrins said, was a combination of everything coming together at the right moment for the Rocketeers.
“I think the two go hand in hand,” Mulkerrins said in reference to confidence and energy. “We don’t have many guys that have played in that type of environment. Once we see the ball go in, our confidence goes up, we settle a little bit and our poise comes in. That’s what we talk about a lot, being under control and making good situations. That stretch, we looked like we were capable of competing with anybody.”
The fourth Clemente 3-pointer of the night closed out the third quarter scoring with AHS on top, 42-35. A Bombardiers’ 3-pointer and a field goal early in the fourth quarter allowed the visitors room to breathe again as North did not score its first points of the final quarter until the 5:17 mark on a Derek Maceda basket.
The difference stayed around 10 the rest of the way with North falling to 0-11 while Attleboro improved to 7-6. Givani Carney led North with 15 points.
Despite the tough season for the Rocketeers, it continues to be one of growth and belief. North had battled Franklin, an MIAA ranked top-five team, close for much of the game, and has lost five games by 10 points or less.
“I think it’s important for us is to show them how good they are,” Mulkerrins said. “Show the good, not just the bad. Every one of us has the insecure self-doubt that creeps in when things aren’t going well. It happens to coaches too. As coaches, it’s upon us to show they’re capable and they’ve got to continue to believe in themselves. They haven’t quit once.”
