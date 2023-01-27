NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys basketball team took command early and then held off North Attleboro High down the stretch Friday night to take a 63-51 win in their Hockomock League rivalry.

Led by Neo Franco’s team-high 16 points, Attleboro applied full-court pressure from the opening jump. Following a game-opening basket by North, the Bombardiers hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to take a 4-2 lead that it never relinquished to the winless Rocketeers.

