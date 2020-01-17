ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team has run the gamut of being in one- or two-possession games within the final four minutes this season. The Bombardiers did it again Friday night against Taunton High, taking a 52-46 Hockomock League win over the Tigers.
Senior Nick McMahon scored nine of his 11 points during the fourth quarter, cashing in on four free throws down the stretch as the Bombardiers (8-2) remained atop the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League at 7-1.
“We executed at the end, which we’ve been able to do the last couple of games,” AHS coach Mark Houle said.
The Bombardiers trailed Taunton 26-22 at halftime before the game was deadlocked at 37-all entering the final eight minutes.
Qualeem Charles tallied 12 points and had 15 rebounds for Attleboro with Bryant Ciccio adding 10 points and Jason Weir knocking down two 3-pointers.
“We just have to find a way to do a little bit better early on in games,” Houle said of the Bombardiers’ first half.
Charles scored seven third quarter points to keep Attleboro ahead of the Tigers. Ciccio hit a pair of key jump shots in the fourth quarter.
The Bombardiers’ defensive trio of Lorenzo Wilson, Charles and Weir limited Hockomock League leading scorer Tyler Stewart to nine points. Trent Santos tallied 20 for Taunton, but was held to three in the fourth quarter.
“We showed our defensive intensity in the fourth quarter,” Houle said of AHS handing Taunton its third loss of the season. “I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to finish.”
The Bombardiers have a non-league game Sunday at 4 p.m. in New Bedford.
North Attleboro 54, Canton 39
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior forward George Ladd scored a team-high 17 points, including 15 in the first half, as the Rocketeers stormed to a 33-13 halftime advantage in their Hockomock League win.
Edan Kelley added 10 points for North, which took a 17-5 lead after the first quarter. All nine players scored for the Rocketeers, who played solid defense against the Bulldogs’ 3-point shooters. North Attleboro (4-7, 3-5 Hockomock) hosts King Philip on Tuesday.
Foxboro 70, Sharon 50
SHARON — Led by Brandon Borde’s 20 points, Foxboro used a balanced effort with three players in double-figures to pull out a Hockomock League win at Sharon.
Ryan Hughes scored 17 points, Donald Rogers had 14 and Kevin Gallagher had nine for the Warriors, who led 52-40 after three quarters and went on an early-fourth quarter run to put the game out of reach.
Foxboro (6-5, 4-4) travels to Franklin Tuesday for a league game.
Norton 60, Medfield 51
NORTON — Norton made the necessary stops down the stretch in its Tri-Valley League win over Medfield after the two teams were tied 46-46 with three minutes to play.
Sean McNichols scored seven of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and Colin Cochrane had eight of his 22 in the final quarter. Hunter Murphy finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
Medfield knocked down 11 three-pointers during their comeback efforts, but the Lancers contest shots and worked the defensive glass to clinch the victory.
The Lancers (7-3, 6-2) travel to Millis for a TVL contest Tuesday.
Bourne 72, Dighton-Rehoboth 66
BOURNE — Dighton-Rehoboth trailed 46-43 after three quarters, but could not come back against a strong offensive effort by Bourne down the stretch.
Ryan Oulette poured in 14 of his 19 points in the second half, while Jon Marcille had 13 of his 19 in the first half to pace the Falcon offense. D-R (6-4, 3-2) hosts Old Rochester in a league game Tuesday.
Case 36, Seekonk 34
SEEKONK — Owning a six-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in the South Coast Conference game, the Warriors didn’t score again and the Cardinals hit a pair of key 3-point field goals to prevail.
Elijah Leonard scored 11 points and Kyle Blanchard 10 for Seekonk (4-6), which took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter, but could only hit two shots from the floor in the final session and score five points.
The Warriors, who hit six 3-pointers, visit Fairhaven Tuesday.
Southeastern Reg. 49, Tri-County 44
FRANKLIN — Southeastern broke out to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter, but Tri-County kept chipping away to pull within three points with a minute left to play before having to foul and could get no closer.
The Cougars trailed 27-16 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime.
Senior captain Tyler Saunders led the Cougars with a season-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers, to go with six steals.
Saunders scored 17 of his points in the fourth quarter.
T.J. Sedam and Kayden Riley chipped in eight rebounds apiece for T-C (5-6), which plays Wednesday at Blue Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.