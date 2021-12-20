ATTLEBORO — With balanced scoring and attention to detail defensively, the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team dealt archrival North Attleboro a 64-52 setback in the final meeting of the Hockomock League members on the current Bombardier hardwood.
“Offensively, we shot the ball better,” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers gaining a 29-20 lead by intermission and never allowing North to close the gap.
Senior captain and guard Evan Houle paced AHS with 17 points, while senior Joe Francois-Annivel added 11 points and sophomore guard Neo Franco chipped in 10.
The Bombardiers’ scoring balanced was evidenced up front as forwards Jake Struminski and Alvin Harrison each scored eight points to supplement Francois-Annivel. And from the backcourt, senior guard Colin Morais also had eight points.
AHS shut down North senior guard Brody Rosenberg during the second half of play, limiting the Rocketeer to just two points. Rosenberg paced the Rocketeers with 15 points, hitting a trio of 3-point shots during the first half to score 13 points. Givany Carney added 12 points for the Big Red.
AHS turned the game in its favor eight at the outset of the second half as Houle scored on a baseline layup and then knocked down a 3-pointer. Francois-Annivel scored seven of his points in that session, which created a 52-34 lead for AHS entering the fourth quarter.
The Bombardiers and Rocketeers will meet again next season in the new AHS gymnasium.
The Bombardiers return to action Wednesday with a non-league game at Durfee. North is back on the floor Thursday for another rivalry game, against Bishop Feehan, at the Ken Pickering Gymnasium.
Stoughton 72, King Philip 64 (OT)
WRENTHAM — King Philip rallied for 20 fourth-quarter points to knot the score at 61-all at the end of regulation time, but the Warriors would score just three points in the extra session in falling to the Black Knights in a Hockomock League game.
Tom Martonaro scored all eight of his points in the final quarter for KP, while Charlie Grant was tough-nosed defensively. The Warriors faced a 38-30 halftime deficit and a 44-41 margin entering the fourth quarter.
Dan Clancy scored 16 points and Braeden Sottile had 12 for the Warriors (0-2). The Warriors are off until a Dec. 28 game against New Bedford at the Randolph Holiday Tournament.
Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Fairhaven 37
REHOBOTH — The Falcons exploded for 18 third-quarter points to down the Blue Devils in a South Coast Conference game. In a sluggish first half, D-R and Fairhaven were deadlocked at 5-5 after one quarter, while the Falcons had a 17-13 lead at the half.
Rian Pontes paced D-R with 16 points, while Nick Antonio and Connor Mollo each tallied 12 points. The Falcons had four players contribute points during the third quarter, with Antonio scoring six and Pontes five.
