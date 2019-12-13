CANTON — It didn’t take long for the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team to make its defensive presence felt.
After falling behind 15-6 in the first quarter of its season opener at Canton High Friday night, the Bombardiers rallied to pull within 28-27 at the half and then made nine straight defensive stops in the third quarter to take home a 63-55 Hockomock League win.
“We found a way to get that first one,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “It came down to defense in the second half.”
Bombardiers’ senior guard Bryant Ciccio, ignited the first-half comeback with a trio of 3-pointers among his team-high 22 points, including a trey at the halftime buzzer. Justin Daniels came off the bench for eight more points in second quarter for Attleboro.
Ciccio opened the second half with a steal and a basket off the turnover, but the Bulldogs countered with a 3-pointer to regain the lead at 31-29 before Attleboro clamped down to take a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior center Qualeem Charles scored 12 of his 14 total points in the second half while Alec Eaton came off the bench to spark the Bombardiers’ third-quarter rally.
Tim Callahan added nine points for Attleboro, which forced 15 turnovers and outrebounded Canton, 26-19, with Charles finishing with six rebounds.
AHS hosts Stouhton next Friday in its home opener.
North Attleboro 57, Taunton 55
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Edan Kelley scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning 3-pointer from the corner with six seconds left to lift the Rocketeers to the Hockomock League victory in their season opener.
George Ladd added 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half while Brody Rosenberg contributed 10 of his own. Rosenberg set up the game-winning 3-pointer from Kelley in the final seconds while Ethan Friberg deflected an in-bounds pass on the ensuing Taunton possession to help North pull it out.
The Rocketeers overcame a three-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
North Attleboro (1-0) will travel to Stoughton on Tuesday.
King Philip 86, Sharon 84
SHARON — Senior Alex Fritz scored a career-high 36 points including a game-winner fade away at the buzzer to help the Warriors pull out a Hockomock League game in which they led by 21 points heading into the fourth.
King Philip allowed 39 fourth-quarter points as Sharon erased a 66-45 deficit heading into the fourth quarter and took the lead with 28 seconds left.
Senior teammate Andrew McKinney helped shoulder the load with Fritz (16 points in second half) as he contributed 11 of his career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. KP held a 46-31 lead at the intermission.
The Warriors (1-0) will host Franklin on Tuesday.
Upper Cape 55, Tri-County 37
FRANKLIN — Senior captain Tyler Saunders led Tri-County with a team-high 11 points, but the Cougars fell for the second time in as many nights.
Tri-County (0-2) will travel to Keefe Tech on Wednesday.
