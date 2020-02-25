ATTLEBORO — The ball could not have been in better hands for the Bombardiers than with senior captain and guard Bryant Ciccio.
Beating the clock and his Brookline High defender into the lane, Ciccio was fouled on his route to the basket.
Ciccio then proceeded to hit both ends of his two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining to enable the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team to take a pulsating 50-49 victory over Brookline High in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional Tuesday night.
The Bombardiers won the game despite scoring just 14 second-half points.
But, the Bombardiers relentless attention to defensive detail resulted in the Warriors scoring just 16 points over the final 16 minutes, shooting just 3-for-11 from the floor in the third quarter and 3-for-9 in the fourth quarter.
And after Ciccio put the ball through the twine twice in the waning seconds, AHS successfully defended Brookline’s attempts for a potential game-winning shot with the ball being muffed.
Now it’s on to the quarterfinal round of competition Friday for the Bombardiers, invading the James Albertini Gymnasium to meet No. 1 seeded Mansfield for round No. 3 for the Hockomock League members, the Hornets having taken nine and 12-point victories earlier in the season.
Brookline had regained the lead (at 49-48) for a fourth time in the second half as Ben Murray drove through the lane to score with 47 seconds left.
Ciccio’s first attempt to regain the lead for Attleboro on a drive to the basket rolled away, but Tim Callahan was able to control the loose ball rebound to regain new life for the Bombardiers.
“The ball is in the hands of a player that we have a lot of faith in, that’s going to make a play,” beamed Bombardier coach Mark Houle of Ciccio. “He made a terrific play and got fouled and went to the line and did what he’s capable of doing, hitting big free throws.
“We missed the basket, Timmy got the big rebound and got the ball in Bryant’s hands and I looked up and there’s 13 seconds left. To be put in that position, to knock down those free throws, at home, in a state tournament game, I’m very proud of him.”
Ciccio finished with 12 points, while Qualeem Charles totaled 18 points and eight rebounds. To accentuate the defensive intensity presented by Brookline, the Bombardiers had just six assists on their 18 field goals, being forced to work for every basket.
“Defensively, there were times in the first half where they got in their rhythm and they were getting to the middle,” Houle said of Brookline scoring 11 points in the paint in the first quarter and then drilling four 3-point field goals in the second quarter.
“They were running some really good stuff offensively, they were beating us to the paint, that’s the heart of our defense,” Houle added. “Then we went zone a bit, to give them a different look and they hit a couple of 3’s and got some offensive rebounds.
“In the second half, it was just getting back to the basics, controlling the ball better, our on-ball defense was better,” Houle added.
In a tight first half, there were four ties and 11 lead exchanges. Brookline had a two-point lead on four occasions, while AHS owned a five-point margin (32-27) with just over two minutes left before halftime.
The Bombardiers shot 6-for-12 in the first quarter, with Charles (six points), Callahan (two 3-pointers) and Nick McMahon (four points) creating an 18-14 lead at the stop.
The Bombardiers shot 7-for-10 in the second quarter, committing just two turnovers. Jason Weir tallied six points with a trifecta, while Ciccio and Charles each had five points.
“The matchups were tough for us,” Houle said of the quickness and guard-orientated motion of the Brookline offense. “Our help-defense was pretty good. They’re a guard-heavy team with quick forwards and we’re not.”
AHS went scoreless for the first six minutes of the third quarter (shooting 0-for-5 with three turnovers), allowing Murray to score four of six straight Brookline points to regain the lead for the Warriors at 39-36 at the four-minute mark.
The Bombardiers battled back with eight straight points, both Ciccio and McMahon scoring on drives and Charles producing four points in the paint, two on an offensive rebound to present AHS with a 47-41 margin two minutes into the fourth quarter.
“It was important for us to switch when we could switch, but also stay with guys,” Houle said. “A big part of the game for us was going inside early. The tempo of the game was what we wanted, we didn’t want a high-scoring game because they had more firepower.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.