NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the final regular-season contest for longtime rivals heading in opposite directions in the postseason, the MIAA tournament-bound Attleboro High boys basketball team held off several furious fourth-quarter challenges from host North Attleboro High to claim a 43-40 Hockomock League victory Wednesday night.
The Bombardiers held an 11-10 lead after a tightly contested first quarter, then expanded their advantage to five points at halftime after holding the Rocketeers to just six points in the second quarter.
Attleboro’s lead grew to six points after three quarter, but the final eight minutes were fast and furious as both teams battled to the final horn, with the Rocketeers missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.
“Defensively, we were trying to get out in transition,” said AHS coach Mark Houle, “but North Attleboro got back, and they defend well, they’re a strong defensive team; they don’t give up a lot of points easily, and they have good transition defense. I think we were able to get a few key buckets — Alvin Harrison had five points in the fourth quarter, and they were big points, because anytime that North would get within one or tie it, it seemed that Alvin would give us some breathing room.
“We didn’t execute on offense as we would have liked to,” Houle added. “Their defense kept using the half-court, and we didn’t shoot exceptionally well, and we only had three 3-pointers.”
Harrison led Attleboro with 13 points, while sophomore Neo Franco added nine, although Houle wanted to tout the defensive efforts of senior Joe Francois-Annevil, who was stellar in a couple of loose-ball situations where he tracked down the ball and made two big defensive plays that led to critical AHS baskets in the fourth quarter.
“It was an old-school defensive game,” Houle said. “North had some chances at the end to tie it or send it into overtime, and they definitely were right there with us.”
Casey Poirier scored 15 points for the Rocketeers, all in the second half, and fellow senior Brody Rosenberg chipped in nine for North, which saw its season end with a 4-13 Hockomock record and a 4-16 mark overall. The loss also marked the final scholastic game for coach Sean Mulkerrins’ four seniors: Poirier, Rosenberg, Gavin Wells, and Nate Bennett.
“It was a good effort tonight,” Mulkerrins said, “but our record doesn’t reflect how hard these kids work, and the one thing that I told our team after the game was that the one thing I’ll remember about the four seniors is that they didn’t quit, and even (Tuesday) against a strong Randolph team, it would have been easy to quit, but I’m proud of them, and to be their coach, and happy they went out in this fashion.
“The four of them are such good people, first and foremost,” Mulkerrins added. “They were tremendous leaders, over the last two years in particular, and they made me a better coach, and made our program better by the manner in which they practiced — that’s one of the biggest takeaways from this senior class, you always knew that you would get a good practice out of them, and I hope that the underclassmen learn from that. They’re tremendous kids and they will be sorely missed by me.”
Attleboro improved to 11-6 in the Hockomock League and to 16-6 overall. Houle anticipates that his squad will be among the top 16 seeds in the tournament, earning the Bombardiers at least one more contest on their soon-to-be-former home court.
“I give the kids a lot of credit on their hard work,” Houle said, “and it put them in a position to get a home game, because there aren’t a lot of easy wins on our schedule — actually no easy wins.”
The Bombardiers, with eight seniors on its 12-man roster, should benefit from the leadership and experience as the MIAA Division 1 tournament gets underway.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have this (senior-class) group since grade four, in the Metrowest basketball program,” Houle added. “I’m very proud of the players and the young men that they’ve become. They’ve worked extremely hard, always gave their best, and it’s an outstanding senior class that is looking forward to playing out the season, and I know that they’re going to give their very best.
“With the state tournament, every team’s going to be a quality team,” Houle said. “We’re going to look at what our strengths are, our team defense, and we will have to continue to work on that next week in practice.”