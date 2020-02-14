NORTH ATTLEBORO — All in all, was a pretty memorable night for Foxboro High boys’ basketball co-captain Brandon Borde.
The senior scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors to a 68-57 victory over the Red Rocketeers, qualifying Foxboro for the MIAA tournament and garnering a share of the Hockomock League Davenport Division title in the process.
Borde also scored his 1,001st career point in the process. becoming the first Warrior boy to reach that plateau since Tim Cheney in 2006.
“It means a to to me,” Borde said. “Since I was a little kid, I pictured this. It means a lot to represent my town. It’s more a town accomplishment than a personal one.”
The landmark shot came with 5:50 to go in the final quarter. Borde started the game needing 17 points to reach the 1,000 mark and slowly built up his total in the first half.
Borde, heavily guarded by the Rocketeers, passed up plenty of chances for shots, passing off to teammates instead, but by the second half, he needed only nine points to hit the target.
“We did have a play called for him to make that 1,000th point, but that didn’t work out,” Coach Jon Gibbs said.
Just a point shy and taking the opportunity to shoot from the corner, Borde hit a trey to make it 1,001 and put the Warriors up 63-50.
“He’s meant a lot to our program,” Gibbs noted. “He’s worked a lot to become the player that he is.”
Not that the Warriors had everything their own way on Friday night.
Foxboro held a tentative 17-13 lead after a back-and-fourth first quarter but pulled steadily ahead in the second, with senior forward Liam Devlin hitting at the buzzer to make it 39-28 at the half. It was an unbeatable lead.
North tried to fight back in the second half, with 6-foot-5 junior George Ladd hitting layup after layup — and a trio of foul shots — on his way to a 20-point night for the Rocketeers. Junior Brody Rosenberg scored 13 for North and three-first quarter triples gave captain Ethan Friberg nine points.
At one point about midway through the third quarter, North Attleboro managed to pare the deficit down to 46-42 on a Josh Porter field goal.
“The momentum had totally turned,” Gibbs said. “Given the circumstances and what was at stake, obviously we could have folded and we didn’t. We got some big rebounds then came down and executed well and our guys made some really big shots. They showed a lot of mental toughness tonight.”
Also scoring in double figures for Foxboro were senior Donald Rogers with 16 points, and senior co-captain Will Morrison with 15.
Sean Mulkerrins, North’s coach, acknowledged that Foxboro was a tough team to beat. “Our kids fought hard. We had too many breakdowns on defense and when we made a mistake (Foxboro) generally finished.”
The Rocketeers (5-14) face traditional rival Attleboro on Wednesday.
