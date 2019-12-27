ATTLEBORO — With a scant 2.6 seconds remaining on the clock, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team executed to perfection a court-length sequence that shook the Shamrock rafters.
Junior guard Yden Boucicaut finished off the three-player relay by laying the ball up off of the backboard as time expired, giving Bishop Feehan a 61-60 victory over crosstown rival Attleboro High.
“Let’s get the quarterback in there,” Shamrock coach Dean O’Connor said after bringing in junior Brady Olson to make the initial inbounds pass after AHS had whistled a timeout to rearrange its defensive scheme.
“He’s got a good arm and he’s tall and he can throw the ball over the guy (inbounds defender),” O’Connor said of Olson’s pass to midcourt into the arms of junior Billy Oram, who immediately dished the ball off to Boucicaut.
The Shamrocks (3-1) had nearly shocked the previously unbeaten Bombardiers (3-1) into submission by twice taking 17-point leads in the second half.
However, a 3-point field goal by Attleboro senior guard Nick McMahon with 55 seconds left gave the Bombardiers their first lead at 60-58 since an 8-5 edge at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.
The Shamrocks’ Billy Oram hit a free throw with 39 ticks left on the clock to make it a one-point game.
Then Adam Drummond created a steal for the Shamrocks, but Bishop Feehan had two chances to take the lead mis-fire.
However, the Bombardiers then missed the front end of a one-and-one chance with three seconds remaining, creating new life for Bishop Feehan.
“That’s one of our many last-second plays,” O’Connor said. “We’ve been using that. Attleboro was in a tough spot because you don’t want to foul on the catch. It’s one of the things that we practice — some years it never happens. That, out of all the times that I’ve been coaching, that was the best any of my teams have ever run it.
“It was perfect pass, high point and great timing on the back pass (from Oram to Boucicaut) and Yden understood the time — he could put the ball on the floor, he didn’t have to shoot a three.”
The Shamrocks, owning a 37-32 halftime lead, scored the first 12 points of the second half with both Oram and Drummond hitting trifectas, while senior captain Matt Achin (seven points, 10 rebounds) converted an offensive rebound into a basket.
The Shamrocks took a 53-40 lead into the fourth quarter and then hit their first two shots, Jack Campbell scoring in low off of a Boucicaut pass and Achin scoring in the paint on an Oram feed.
However, Bishop Feehan never made another field goal in the entire quarter until Boucicaut beat the Bombardier defense and the clock!
“We battled back, we made it interesting,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “Our defense got us in position to squeak it out. Ultimately, they played better for 32 minutes than we did.”
The Bombardiers reeled off 13 straight points with Ciccio hitting two 3-pointers, while McMahon hit a trifecta and scored off of a steal to close the Bishop Feehan lead to 57-53 with 4:30 remaining.
AHS then added seven more straight points. Qualeem Charles (18 points, nine rebounds) hit a pair of free throws, and then with Tim Callahan and Lorenzo Wilson trapping at midcourt, the Bombardiers forced a turnover and Justin Daniels scored off the steal to make it 58-57 with 1:33 left.
“I like the toughness that we showed in the fourth quarter, we made some plays which led to some good things,” Houle added. “Bishop Feehan came out in the second half and went right back at us, they executed very well.”
After twice taking four-point leads in the early going of the contest, AHS was woeful shooting (5-for-16) in the first quarter, allowing Bishop Feehan to make a 16-3 spurt over the final four minutes. In that flurry, Drummond, Boucicaut and Mike Hutchins all hit 3-pointers, while twice Eric Nelson scored in low.
The Shamrocks continued to share the wealth in the second quarter, hitting six of 11 shots with five players contributing points.
“We got a lot of contributions from a lot of different guys. We fell apart, we played well in spurts and then put it back together at the end,” O’Connor said.
