ATTLEBORO — Dylan Capua struck for a career-high 28 points to spark the Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team to a 71-50 blowout of Bishop Fenwick High Monday night.
Jack Chabot added 17 points for Feehan (8-6), which turned in a solid defensive effort over the final 16 minutes to seal the Catholic Central League win.
“It was 30-25 at half,” Shamrocks head coach Dean O’Connor said. “We turned it up on defense in the second half.. which allowed us to go on runs at the beginning of the third and fourth quarter.”
The Shamrocks return to action Friday at Arlington Catholic.
Seekonk 63, West Bridgewater 55
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Warriors led 31-28 at halftime and increased its cushion to 50-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Jason Andrews led Seekonk (6-8)with 21 points while Noah Beausoleil added 15 points, AJ Chester had nine and Lucas Pereira chipped in eight points.
Seekonk hosts Bishop Stang on Wednesday.