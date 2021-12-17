DARTMOUTH — Jack Chabot scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team left Bishop Stang with a 51-48 victory in the Catholic Central League game Friday.
The Shamrocks (2-0) overcame a 10-point (46-36) deficit early in the fourth quarter, eventually taking the lead with 90 seconds left.
Dylan Capua scored 10 points and John Egan eight for Bishop Feehan. Chabot hit on four free throws in the final quarter to get the Shamrocks the lead.
The Shamrocks visit Natick Tuesday.
Norton 75, Bellingham 42
NORTON — With 11 players scoring, the Lancers recorded their third straight 70-point plus performance and third victory of the season in the Tri-Valley League game.
Evan Lander scored 12 of his 18 points by halftime as Norton built a 43-21 lead at the break.
Senior captain Justin Marando hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Marquise Pina added eight points.
Norton will host Medway Tuesday.
Seekonk 65, Apponequet 62
SEEKONK — Kevin Crowe scored 23 points and Isaiah Leonard 20 as the Warriors rallied from a six-point third quarter deficit to stun the Lakers in a South Coast Conference game.
Seekonk (1-1) trailed by one at the half and by six entering the fourth quarter. The Warriors then played without shooting star Jason Andrews (11 points) for the final six minutes due to an injury.
The Lakers had a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer waved off.
Seekonk visits Wareham Tuesday.
